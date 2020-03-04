Four safety challenges you need to solve before a turnaround

JASON WRIGHT,, Rental Sales Manager, Industrial Scientific Corp.

Turnarounds are among the highest-stakes periods your business will ever experience. Not only are critical process units offline for weeks or even months, but your employees could also be taking on unfamiliar tasks. Add new contractors who don't know your site, and you have all the ingredients needed for a major meltdown.

Before your next turnaround, address these four safety challenges so they don't derail your schedule and blow your budget:

Protecting all workers: Staffing a turnaround is a challenge -- there's no way around it. But it's important to look beyond having the right workers in the right places. You also need to consider whether workers have the right safety tools. Workers who have staffed your site for 10 years probably know the safety procedures like the backs of their hands. The same might not be true for new contractors. In this case, consider tools that help level the playing field when it comes to safety. Some newer gas detectors have panic buttons, "man down" alarms that detect falls, custom alarm messages and live monitoring to help improve safety for less experienced workers. To make safety even easier, location beacons can alert workers when they're approaching a restricted area or need to take extra safety precautions, like wearing a respirator. Coordinating logistics: Managing turnaround logistics used to require boots-on-the-ground monitoring and manual checkin processes. Today, connectivity tools can automate that process to simplify logistics. Wireless gas detectors can instantly share gas readings with nearby monitors so workers know when a peer is in danger. Taking connectivity a step further, live monitoring software can display each gas monitor's status and gas readings to safety managers, who can then see their entire workforce on a map. You can even integrate readings from fenceline or area monitors to ensure a gas hazard in one part of your facility won't impact operations in another part. Staying within budget: With the cost of turnarounds constantly creeping higher, budget is a key factor in decision making. When it comes to safety, however, consider whether cutting costs now will lead to safety issues down the road. Investing in the right safety tools can make the difference between a smooth turnaround and one crippled by lawsuits and soaring costs. Top-quality safety tools can come with a hefty price tag, but many suppliers provide rental devices and software at a fraction of the cost. Evaluating success: Planning for your next turnaround should begin the moment your current one ends. Use safety data from gas detectors and other connected devices to identify where workers encountered gas hazards, see whether they dismissed critical alerts as false alarms, and understand alarm patterns to identify and resolve safety hazards. With data collection and analysis software, you can use your safety data to guide decisions and change behavior.

The bottom line is turnarounds require robust safety solutions, and with rental options, you never need to sacrifice safety to stay within budget.

