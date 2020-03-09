Form or function: Which matters most when choosing PPE?

Anne Osbourn, Segment Marketing Manager, MSA

The proper PPE not only helps provide added protection against the dangers associated with the job; it can help keep your workforce comfortable, productive and compliant.

Further, PPE designed for both your workforce and the job at hand can help drive and support your safety-focused culture.

The chicken or the egg?

When it comes to PPE, it could be said there are two schools of thought. The first thought is: "Style doesn't matter, so the product should only be designed to protect the wearer." The second thought is: "Style does matter, so the product should be designed to protect the wearer, feel comfortable and look stylish."

Which is right? Both!

Function or, more accurately, use and capability, is the most important factor in selecting PPE for both safety and compliance. Combining proper risk assessments with safety analyses can help direct your decision-making process.

Form or, more accurately, looks and comfort, is another large part of the PPE selection process. In fact, it's one way to incentivize workers to don and wear their safety equipment correctly and consistently, which, of course, helps keep your workforce safe and your worksite in compliance.

The brass ring: Comfort

In recent years, comfort has become a critical consideration when purchasing PPE. So, let's take a closer look at comfort, including what it is and why it matters.

Comfort isn't a single product feature. Instead, it's whatever makes the PPE more wearable for the duration of the job at hand. Comfort helps promote the wearing of the PPE.

Worker comfort is actually good for business, according to general workplace studies. Comfort has been shown to contribute to greater satisfaction and productivity. Don't believe us? Ask any jobsite supervisor, and they'll more than likely say that when PPE fits well and looks good, they hear fewer worker complaints.

The gold standard: Performance

Comfort aside, the primary reason PPE exists is to help protect the wearer. When PPE is engineered for the application and designed with the wearer in mind, it does what it's supposed to do. It helps to protect, is comfortable to wear and holds up longer under normal use.

Safety matters, so PPE matters, too

The work your employees do is hardly a hobby. It's important to the productivity of your organization and mission-critical to the success of your business. That work is challenging. That work is potentially hazardous. More importantly, because that work is application-specific, the PPE should be, too.

In addition to being application-specific, here are some additional guidelines for selecting the correct PPE. PPE should:

Meet or exceed safety standards.

Function as intended to protect the life and well-being of the worker.

Stand up under the conditions in which it will be used.

Evolve as safety rules, regulations and best practices evolve.

Research these requirements, and listen to the thoughts and opinions of those who wear PPE on the job, day in and day out, year after year, decade after decade.

In sum, the correct PPE is the one that's right for the application -- and the worker. Remember, workers are more likely to don PPE that is comfortable. And when workers don their PPE, they are likely to be happier, more productive and, most importantly, safer on the job.

