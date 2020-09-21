EPC leader exceeds a million hours of zero harm on projects

Clough is proud to recognize its North American business for achieving over 1 million working hours without a recordable injury or lost-time incident.

The milestone comes after recently completing the EPC of new ethylene storage and dehydration system in Mont Belvieu, Texas. This project was successfully completed with outstanding safety results achieving zero harm.

"I'm very proud of the team that was part of this project and the delivery of it with zero harm to our people and the environment," stated Peter Bennett, CEO and managing director of Clough. "For Clough, zero-harm projects are no longer an aspiration but an expectation, and this is the foundation for all of our projects in North America."

"The Mont Belvieu project adds to the growing and impressive list of Clough's zero-harm projects."-Martin Siddle, Clough

"The Mont Belvieu project adds to the growing and impressive list of Clough's zeroharm projects," said Martin Siddle, executive vice president of Clough North America. "We are all very proud of this impeccable safety result and great milestone for our North American business. This accomplishment is a testament to the diligent work and dedication of our employees, partners and suppliers, and to the mitigative actions of our Target Zero and Major Accident Prevention (MAP) initiatives."

Clough's MAP Program brings offshore safety case principles to the onshore construction environment. Through the analysis of activities with potential for major accidents or events (MAE) and the implementation of critical controls, MAP provides lifesaving tools to provide real-time line-of-sight management of potential major hazards, from the earliest project planning stages to on-site work. By engaging those performing tasks to actively check on and implement the "critical few" mandatory controls for MAE hazards, the workforce and line management can intervene and prevent major accidents from occurring. MAP is easily adapted to any project or worksite and capturing the lessons learned to reincorporate them into MAP continuously locks in future improvements.