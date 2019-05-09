Environmental services company meets the toughest challenges

ENTACT CEO Dean Pisani has been with the company for 27 years, having joined during its first full year in business. He spent his first seven years at ENTACT in various project management positions, including QA/QC coordinator, administrative project manager and project manager. In 2000, Pisani became the CEO of ENTACT. Today, he is focused on attracting and retaining industry-leading team members, maintaining the company's values, recognizing performance and sharing rewards, and maintaining a true team atmosphere. BIC Magazine recently visited with him to find out more about ENTACT and what's next for it.

Dean Pisani, CEO, ENTACT

BIC: What needs in the industry does ENTACT fulfill?

PISANI: We are a leading provider of environmental remediation and geotechnical construction solutions to private industry in the U.S. We are able to address multiple client needs, scopes and locations, making ENTACT a source of accountability, reliability and consistency. We are truly unique in our services sector because we are the only nationwide supplier that has maintained our leadership team as well as professional staff for an extended duration. The average tenure of someone on ENTACT's leadership team is over 18 years.

ENTACT self-performs 90 percent of our work tasks with in-house resources, which is distinctive in our market and greatly enhances our ability to perform. Relationships and client service are central to our business approach. In fact, over 85 percent of our work is for repeat clients, and we've never had a legal dispute with a client, ever.

BIC: What are you celebrating at ENTACT right now?

PISANI: We just finished our safest five years of work in our history, with four of those years achieving zero OSHA recordable incidents. We do dangerous work every day. Our main focus is to do our work safely while maintaining high quality, efficiency and production. Those goals aren't mutually exclusive. Our safety metrics reflect this fact, but more important than the metrics is the genuine, embedded commitment to safe work that permeates our organization.

BIC: How does ENTACT go above and beyond to serve a customer?

PISANI: It is not an exaggeration to say we go above and beyond every time we serve a customer. The work we do environmental—remediation and geotechnical construction—is sensitive and central to our customers' broader objectives. ENTACT operation teams approach each project with the awareness that our performance is important and many people are depending upon us. We like it that way.

BIC: What are you most proud of when it comes to ENTACT?

PISANI: I intimately understand many talented, caring people have worked tremendously hard to build ENTACT. We manage our customers' largest, most technically challenging projects. I see the effort that is exerted every day by our associates. ENTACT didn't become a leading provider in the U.S. by accident. It has taken focus, passion and drive. I'm extremely proud of and thankful for our team, the reputation we've built and the clients who trust us to perform. It takes a team to deliver our services effectively, and we have a very diverse set of talented individuals who work together to be successful.

