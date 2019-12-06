Environmental services business expands locations, personnel

Specializing in tank cleaning, hydro excavation, hydro blasting, chemical cleaning, vacuum truck services and turnaround solutions, Vecta Environmental Services continues to establish itself as a trusted choice for these solutions. In the past year, Vecta has undergone a great deal of growth, increasing its number of locations to seven throughout four states. Vecta recently opened the doors to its new Houston area facility, a larger location that will allow the company to continue adding personnel and expanding its client base. The new office, warehouse and storage yard are located at 1905 Jasmine Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503.

In November 2018, Vecta acquired Polaris Services LLC, which has allowed the company to increase its scale, geographic reach and capabilities in hydro excavation. With the addition of Polaris, Vecta expanded its operating footprint with locations in Hobbs, New Mexico; Weatherford, Texas; and Stillwater, Oklahoma. Vecta has been able to continue adding personnel and equipment, and its Houston-area hydro excavation fleet has doubled in size, according to CEO Chad Kalland. Acquiring Polaris has also expanded Vecta's fleet of hydrovac trucks to 32.

The plans for expansion don't stop there, though. Vecta opened its Lake Charles, Louisiana, facility this past spring, allowing the company to enter a geographic area currently experiencing a significant level of infrastructure investment. Kalland said Vecta intends to continue adding more sites in the future to increase the company's geographic density eastward through the Gulf Coast and farther south in Texas, possibly into Corpus Christi.

Vecta may not be the biggest environmental services company, but that's not its most important goal. For Vecta, it's simply about working to continue growing its customer base while being the company customers look to and trust for all their industrial service needs. It's also about being a quality company that people want to work for. The employees at Vecta know it's their responsibility to create the company they want to be at. Kalland said great personnel is what makes the business work so well.

"It's nothing I do," he said. "It's the people in the field who work with the customers every day and those in our offices who support them. Our people are what set us apart from the competition."

Vecta's experienced, professional and knowledgeable staff strive to continuously achieve industry-leading customer satisfaction by setting the highest standards in safety, compliance and reliability. Because of its expanding customer base and services growth, Kalland said the business plans to continue adding experienced, safe professionals to its team in 2020, including safety and administrative personnel, account managers and technicians.

"Our best recruiters are our employees," Kalland said.

How does the company strive to continue making an impact? Vecta places value on integrity and maintains a culture of hard work and respect for everyone. As a company, Vecta advocates for its customers, values every team member and maintains accountability for everything it does as a business.

For more information, visit www.vectaenvironmental.com or call (888) 515-4025.