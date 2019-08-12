Energy, safety services provider celebrates 20 years

Since 1999, The Fishbone Family of Companies has proudly served the oil, gas, chemical and power markets with a reputation for experience and integrity that goes above and beyond. The company was started in League City, Texas, to address the industry- wide need for improved project controls during turnarounds. The initial concept was to increase efficiency by utilizing electronic technology to standardize redundant activities with a template, as opposed to recreating them over and over again.

The company has since evolved and consists of five entities, including Fishbone Energy Services and Fishbone Safety Solutions. Technology has changed as well, and Fishbone has moved from Excel spreadsheets and palm pilots to cloud-based solutions. However, its reputation for having safe, experienced professionals remains the same.

This year, Fishbone celebrates its 20th anniversary with one of the best safety records in the industry: 20 years with a continuous Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of zero. There has never been a recordable injury in any Fishbone company. The Houston Business Roundtable and Houston Area Safety Council's Houston Safety Excellence 2018 Silver Award and 2019 Gold Award for Small Technical Support hang on the wall at Fishbone among many other prestigious plaques from community organizations that are supported by The Fishbone Family of Companies.

Fishbone Energy Services

The team at Fishbone provides clients with highly qualified and experienced project management and project controls personnel for capital and turnaround projects.

Fishbone Energy can provide clients with a single resource or a full project management team, short or long term.

Everyone at Fishbone Energy -- including the sales team -- has hands-on experience and firsthand knowledge so clients know they are getting a company with expertise.

"Since our beginning 20 years ago, we have strived to not only talk the talk. When we put a person out in the field, we can support that person 100 percent," said Billy Cain, founder and president of The Fishbone Family of Companies. "If an account manager goes out, that person can fully support someone in the field. They can support the product Fishbone provides."

Whenever Fishbone provides project management services, its personnel make on-site support visits -- something that differentiates the company from others. "This is something we have done from the very beginning," Cain explained.

"The failure rates and budget overruns on turnarounds are quite significant, but with the proper personnel and experience in place, you can see dramatic savings in time and money."

Having started Fishbone on the knowledge that project planning could be made simple with current technology, Cain said the company continues to use innovative technology such as cloudbased solutions.

"We are constantly working to integrate modern technologies into our project management offering," Cain added. "We don't believe in reinventing the wheel. Instead, we believe in taking what we've done and building on it."

Fishbone Safety Solutions

Fishbone Safety Solutions joined the company in 2005 and, in the 14 years since, has been a leading provider of safety services throughout the global industry. With a strong background in project management as a company, Fishbone holds safety as an integral part of any turnaround or project -- another reason the company's TRIR record is flawless.

Because its personnel have vast firsthand knowledge, Fishbone is a premier supplier of safety services, specializing in standby rescue and watch services such as fire, hole and bottle watch.

Fishbone's rescue personnel are all highly trained in-house, with the majority coming from a firefighting background. Each member of the two- to three-man rescue team is experienced and qualified to respond to emergencies and ensure rescue safety.

Another service Fishbone offers is a variety of safety and rescue training for clients. The client can choose to have its workers trained at its own facility or in classrooms with certified instructors.

Fishbone offers a variety of personnel and consultants ready and available to work globally. Each safety and project management professional is picked by Fishbone specifically to ensure the right professional with the proper experience and training or certification is matched with your needs, whether your job is in a plant, refinery, pipeline or in the middle of a natural disaster.

For more information, visit www. fishboneenergy.com or call (281) 476-9888.

