Empower your business with connected technology

Businesses are under more pressure than ever to deliver greater results with fewer resources. As technology advances and the rise in interconnectivity drives more businesses into digital transformation, companies are making the shift to digital, connected technologies to achieve their company goals. Connected worker devices that combine cloud hosting, computing, sensor data and machine learning are becoming increasingly common, and businesses are using these new technologies to boost productivity, drive informed decision making and stay competitive within their industry.

Connected safety is becoming a priority for many industries, and investing in connected safety wearable technologies is a core component of helping businesses with their transformation, providing the situational awareness that has been missing from safety programs for many businesses in the past. The data generated by connected safety wearables has significant value when combined with other sources of business data.

Blackline Safety's G7 solutions automatically generate and collect more gas detection, safety and productivity data than ever before available from traditional solutions, eliminating labor-intensive manual processes. Blackline helps businesses leverage their data to make informed decisions and stay competitive while keeping their teams safe. Traditionally, gas detection

systems lacked comprehensive connectivity. The introduction of G7, with direct-to-cloud safety monitoring, changed the way the world views gas detection. Every employee is connected by his or her standalone wearable monitor that communicates wirelessly and directly to the Blackline Safety Cloud. G7 devices feature internal cellular connectivity and have the option to link to G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station that provides true last-mile coverage for remote monitoring needs.

Connectivity is the core feature of Blackline systems -- it's not an option, an add-on or an afterthought. From day one, all of Blackline's products were designed with connectivity in mind, focusing on how best to leverage cloud-connected technology to provide clients with real-time situational awareness. Whereas the company's competitors are only now beginning to integrate Industry 4.0 connectivity into their offerings, Blackline has a proven history of superior connected solutions. Blackline addressed the shortcomings of traditional, disconnected systems long ago and has moved on to proactively addressing challenges faced by its expanding customer base.

With integrated cellular or satellite connectivity, G7 works out of the box, automatically linking with available cell or Iridium satellite networks. Blackline's solutions don't rely on other infrastructures such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smartphone or mesh networks, or hardware bolt-ons. With integrated cloud-connected technology, you can instead focus on what matters.

Every G7 regularly and automatically streams all situational data to the Blackline Safety Cloud, powering live compliance and industry-leading analytics dashboards. This includes gas alerts, fall alerts, potential falls, missed check-in alerts, no-motion alerts, SOS latch pulls, messages, two-way voice calls, confined space entries, leak checks and more. In an instant, businesses are able to see the operational and compliance status of their fleets. Users gain insight into where and how equipment is being used and which hazards are being encountered, allowing them to access critical insights to help empower decision making and drive their businesses forward.

But the insights don't stop there. Blackline is already providing businesses with data that describes employee behavior and performance during intensive facility maintenance projects. The company's in-house data science team collaborates and consults with customers to dive deep into their data and structures, and Blackline displays it in a way that makes sense for their businesses and projects.

Connected technology is also helping teams stay more productive throughout the workday. Each G7 wearable provides the option to converge three products into a single device: a gas detector, a walkie-talkie and a lone worker monitor. Every G7 device features plug-and-play cartridges that deliver unparalleled customizability. One device can be configured as a lone worker monitor, four-gas detector or specialized photoionization detection instrument, and can be used just like a walkie-talkie. There are no other products on the market with G7's versatility and robustness.

Cloud-connected devices have modernized safety in ways that can immediately connect workers to help in the event of an emergency. G7 wirelessly connects personnel in the field to a live monitoring team in real time through the Blackline Safety Cloud. While they can choose to leverage their own control room or supervisors to monitor their workers, many businesses prefer to centralize employee monitoring with Blackline's in-house Safety Operations Center (SOC) that operates around-theclock, 24/7. The company's SOC is now monitoring over 20,000 safety devices across North America, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and more. Every alert is managed from onset through resolution according to each client's customized emergency response protocol. Blackline's team of highly trained monitoring agents responds to alerts in under 60 seconds 99 percent of the time. In the past 12 months alone, Blackline has managed over 126,000 gas alerts. Providing workers with the tools to monitor their safety while maintaining their day-to-day productivity empowers businesses to deliver more results without having to sacrifice cost or rely on additional resources. As wearable technology continues to evolve, more businesses are leveraging connected technology to elevate their safety programs.

