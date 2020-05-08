Elevating performance standards

Part of designing reputable, protective fabrics is ensuring they provide certified, consistent results both in the lab and field.

Otherwise, end users may be at risk. FR/arc-rated (AR) fabrics incorporated into PPE act as a final layer of defense against hazards like arc flashes and flash fires, so these fabrics must perform. But how does a company like Westex® by Milliken® assess performance? BIC Magazine recently sat down with James Cliver, senior development engineer for Westex by Milliken, to learn more about how FR/AR fabrics are tested and why standard testing protocols are a crucial indicator of performance.

BIC: What is your role at Westex by Milliken?

CLIVER: I oversee global testing and the certification process for FR/AR fabrics. I work to understand the hazards end users may face and then replicate those hazard conditions to see how our fabrics perform. I also make sure we adhere to the appropriate National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and ASTM standards during the testing process.

BIC: What is the process of testing FR garments?

CLIVER: Each and every aspect of a garment must be tested to ensure it protects the wearer and is compliant with industry standards.

To assess flash fire protection, we test our fabric against small-scale flames. We also dress a mannequin in coveralls made from our fabric before engulfing it in flames to calculate a body-burn percentage to compare with the standard requirement. To assess arc flash protection, we expose our fabrics to high-current, high-voltage arc flashes. Sensors behind the tested fabrics determine how much energy passes through the fabric, providing data to calculate the fabric's arc thermal protective value. Because of the unpredictable nature of an arc flash, more than 20 fabric panel replicates are required to determine the arc rating for one fabric style.

BIC: Why is it important for FR textile manufacturers to implement accurate testing protocols?

CLIVER: Industry standards are reviewed regularly to include the latest versions of test methods and updated guidelines for safer PPE. Manufacturers need to stay up-to-date to incorporate best practices in their testing methods and provide the best products.

We perform regular testing on each lot, color and finish of every Westex fabric style, in addition to performing extended wash testing. Fabrics must pass these tests before being shipped to customers. We also conduct periodic comparative testing between our internal labs and third-party labs to make sure protocols are producing consistent results across locations. Using an outside source to certify our fabrics is one of the main ways we check that our testing performance is consistent and accurate.

BIC: How has the FR testing process evolved during your career?

CLIVER: It's much more sophisticated. Quality control is more intuitive, and test methods are widely understood. We now incorporate statistical analysis to better analyze our test results. These advancements have even helped us develop new, innovative fabric technologies.

BIC: How do Westex fabrics go above and beyond minimum standards?

CLIVER: Many industry standards require certain tests only when the fabric is initially designed. We conduct initial tests in addition to ongoing fabric tests to ensure consistent performance. We certify products to meet relevant standards such as NFPA 2112, ASTM F1506 or ISO 11611, and we often test our products at multiple laboratories to ensure performance.

Additionally, we consider the environmental and health ramifications of all our fabrics and hold several certificates of Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class II, meaning these fabrics are safe to wear against the skin.

Developing fabrics that perform consistently in the lab and in the field is important to our work at Westex by Milliken. We pride ourselves on producing fabrics that incorporate our technical expertise to help keep end users protected in the face of arc flash and flash fire hazards.

For more information, visit www.westex.com or call (864) 513-9913.