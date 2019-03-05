Educating facility personnel on waterjet safety, productivity

Ensuring safe and productive contract cleaning requires the engagement of both facility and contractor personnel. Waterjetting contractors are the main source of expertise, but facility personnel are increasingly finding value in a proactive approach to waterjetting safety.

High-pressure cleaning has the potential to be a high-risk craft if careful attention is not paid to eliminating or controlling hazards. High-pressure waterjetting systems generate significant power, with potential for injuries from fluid injection or flying debris, as well as other hazards. Every year the industry continues to experience incidents, near misses and even fatalities involving high-pressure cleaning.

Asset owners have a number of ways to increase their understanding of waterjetting safety and operations, with the first being open communication with contractors during permitting and throughout the cleaning process.

Another way to enhance organizational knowledge is to become involved in industry organizations, such as the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA). Associations can keep members up to date on developments and safe practices, as well as offer the opportunity to collaborate on industry safety initiatives.

For asset owners looking to quickly develop organizational knowledge, focused instruction from experienced trainers is key. The WJTA's Waterjet Technology Basics & Beyond Short Course, held every two years in conjunction with the WJTA Conference & Expo, offers participants an applied introduction to waterjet technology with important takeaways for both contractors and asset owners.

Finally, opportunities exist for safety seminars that provide highly specific education customized to the participants and responsive to organizational knowledge gaps. Throughout its history, WJTA has periodically organized seminars for waterjetting or industrial vacuuming based on the association's recommended practices.

WJTA safety seminars for asset owners are designed specifically for facility personnel and permit writers. Key issues include how to ensure cleaning operations provide acceptable productivity, how to ensure the contractor is not being asked to do something unsafe and what specifically to look for in the field.

It is important to understand current accepted safe practices, have a robust understanding of required safety devices such as anti-withdrawal devices, be aware of current and future robotic equipment options, and know what questions to ask contractors. Expected learning outcomes from WJTA seminars include:

Understanding terminology, systems and components.

Identifying unsafe procedures.

Identifying the minimal safety requirements for various waterjetting procedures.

Understanding required safety devices for manual operations and currently available robotic waterjetting options for reducing line-of- fire hazards.

Understanding the physics behind waterjetting and its effect on productivity and cleaning outcomes.

Knowledgeable and engaged asset owners positively impact safety outcomes, but can also benefit the bottom line. The use of advanced technologies and attention to factors such as pressure loss can improve cleaning outcomes, which increases operating efficiency and reduces the need for rework. By investing in organizational knowledge, owner companies can achieve both safety and economic gains.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.

