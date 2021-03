A drone attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh caused a fire that was brought under control, the Saudi energy ministry said in a statement carried by state media, as reported by Reuters.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Friday said it hit a Saudi Aramco facility in Riyadh, in an attack comprising six armed drones.

Fire training file image.

The attack happened at 6:05 a.m. Saudi time, the statement said. This is a developing story.