Don’t buy it: Rent live monitoring for your next project

Projects such as turnarounds, outages or shutdowns often require an increased number of workers who use gas detection to avoid atmospheric hazards like oxygen deficiency and combustible or toxic gases. Since these projects are typically short-term events (a few weeks or months), renting gas detection equipment is preferred by many operating companies and contractors.

Not all gas detector rental programs offer the same benefits. Be sure to scope out the project and ask the right questions:

When does the rental period start, and when does it end? Some rental companies start the clock the day the equipment leaves their facility; others start it the day it is received.

What is included with the gas detectors? For example, if you are getting a monitor with a rechargeable battery, ask if the charger will be included.

What gas detector accessories would be ideal for a given application? Ask the rental company about accessories that might make the job easier.

Do I need to pay for sensors that fail while in use? Some rental companies make up the internal expenses of maintaining their rental fleet by charging customers for sensors that fail while in use, even if the sensors fail due to normal use.

Are the monitors pre-calibrated? Ask to have calibration certificates provided with each rental unit.

Get real with your rental

Making sure every worker is protected with the correct gas detector is a great first step, but what if an unsafe condition does occur? Docking stations and dataloggers can provide insight into gas exposure and usage after the detector is docked and downloaded, but is it too late at that point?

Renting gas detectors and accessories to cover a turnaround project is most likely the right decision. Having access to real-time data during the rental, however, takes it to the next level of protection.

Total visibility: Most real-time monitoring systems can only provide real-time information to an individual or group of individuals in a control room. Look into a solution that can also give local alarm information to folks in that immediate area. A system that includes LENS wireless can accomplish this. Share information locally and back to a central area from both area gas monitors and personal gas detectors.

Easy installation: Rental applications like unscheduled turnarounds can arise with little or no notice. Many live monitoring gas detection solutions involve complicated setups that take an extensive timeframe for setup and deployment. Look into a solution provider that can provide a solution that will fit your busy schedule with minimal setup time.

Maintenance: Many area gas monitors in the market today have relatively low runtimes. This leads to frequent battery changes, increasing the time and cost of maintenance. Find an area monitor that will run for an extended period of time and avoid extensive maintenance woes.

Have your cake and eat it, too

Don't sacrifice functionality and safety features for your short-term projects. Rent a solution that will provide live monitoring capabilities at a lower cost with an easier setup and maintenance plan for your next project.

