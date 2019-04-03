Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Keep your eyes on the road

With the advent of the smartphone era has come a troubling uptick in one of the most preventable causes of injury and death in the developed world: distracted driving.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), roughly 481,000 drivers are using cell phones during daylight hours on any given day, resulting in a huge potential for injury or death on U.S. roads. In 2016, approximately 391,000 people were injured and 3,450 killed in accidents involving distracted drivers.

The temptation to glance down at your screen while driving can be strong, but it is not worth the associated risks. To help inform the public on the dangers of distracted driving, every April is designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. If you are struggling to keep your eyes off your screen, read on for tips to curb the urge.

A little perspective

Distracted driving accounts for about 25 percent of all vehicular crash fatalities -- an average of nine deaths per day. In each case, the crash was 100-percent avoidable.

The practice is often referred to as the "new drunk driving," and, in many cases, it can be even more perilous: Texting while driving is roughly six times more likely to result in an accident than driving under the influence of alcohol. Both undertakings activate the same parts of our brains, though; once you get away with it unscathed once, you're likely to try it again.

In a 2016 Everquote survey, 96 percent of respondents considered themselves safe drivers, despite the fact that 56 percent of them admitted to using their cell phones while driving. With so much data on the dangers associated with distracted driving, it is no surprise many believe it to be an epidemic. So, how can you change your habits?

Tips for staying attentive on the road

Perhaps the simplest yet most effective method of ridding your life of distracted driving is making a conscious effort to place your phone out of reach whenever you get behind the wheel.

If, for some reason, this method does not work for you, there are some other options:

"Do Not Disturb While Driving": Many smartphones, including iPhones, now support a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature that detects when you are driving and blocks any incoming notifications. This feature is also customizable: You can choose to allow calls from certain contacts to pass through the filter in case of emergency.

Dashboard mount: If you need to use your phone while driving for navigational purposes, invest in a dashboard mount. While the potential for distraction is certainly still present with a mount, your eyes will have to travel a much shorter distance to see your screen compared to when your phone is in your lap, and the road should remain in your peripheral vision.

Pull over: If an incoming call or text is so important that it simply cannot wait until you reach your destination, make the responsible decision and pull over before turning your attention to your screen. This may seem like an inconvenience, but it is nothing compared to the potential loss of life associated with distracted driving.

If all else fails, put your phone in your glovebox and lock it. This may sound excessive, but all it takes is a second-long glance away from the road to change your life forever.

Of course, your wallet is also at stake. In recent years, states have cracked down on distracted driving with stricter penalties and fines. Make a conscious effort to stay attentive on the road during Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the habit may stick.

For more information, visit www.nsc. org or call (800) 621-7615, or visit www. nhtsa.gov or call (888) 327-4236.

