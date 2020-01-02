News Update Health, Safety & Environmental

PHMSA issues final rules aimed at improving pipeline safety

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has issued three significant final rules to strengthen pipeline safety and enhance PHMSA's authority to issue an emergency order to address unsafe conditions or hazards that pose an imminent threat to pipeline safety.

The gas transmission rule requires operators of gas transmission pipelines constructed before 1970 to reconfirm their maximum allowable operating pressures. The rule also updates reporting and records retention standards for gas transmission pipelines.

The hazardous liquid rule encourages operators to better use available data to understand pipeline safety threats, and extends leak detection requirements to all non-gathering hazardous liquid pipelines. Operators are also required to inspect affected pipelines following an extreme weather event or natural disaster.

The "Enhanced Emergency Order Procedures" rule adopts the established temporary emergency order procedures set in the Protecting Our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety Act of 2016.

For more information, visit www.phmsa.dot.gov or call (202) 366-4433.

Occidental powers oil and gas facilities using solar

Occidental recently started up the company's first solar facility to directly power an enhanced oil recovery field operation in the Permian Basin. The Goldsmith field solar facility, built in Ector County, Texas, expands on the company's commitment to economically lower its carbon footprint by using emissions-free power sources in operations.

The 120-acre field is the first large-scale solar facility of its kind to directly power oil and gas operations in Texas and features 174,000 photovoltaic panels with a total capacity of 16 megawatts.

"Occidental is taking an important step toward realizing our aspiration to become carbon- neutral through the use of emissions-free solar electricity," said Occidental President and CEO Vicki Hollub.

For more information, visit www.oxy.com or call (713) 215-7000.

Air pollution trends show cleaner air, says EPA

The EPA has released its annual report on air quality, tracking U.S. progress in improving air quality since the passage of the Clean Air Act.

From 2016 to 2018, the emissions of key air pollutants declined significantly, including an 8.7-percent decline in nitrogen oxides, a 1.9-percent reduction of particulate matter, a 7.2-percent drop in carbon monoxide and a 3.3-percent reduction in VOCs, among others.

"Emissions of all key air pollutants dropped between 2016 and 2018, and lead and sulfur dioxide concentrations dropped by double-digit percentages during the same period," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

"We've proven that we can protect the environment while growing our economy."

The annual report also showed the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 74 percent from 1970-2018, while the U.S. economy grew 275 percent.

For more information, visit www.epa.gov.

ExxonMobil renews support for MIT Energy Initiative

ExxonMobil has extended its support of the MIT Energy Initiative's (MITEI) low-carbon energy research and education mission by renewing its status as a founding member for an additional five years.

The renewal expands ExxonMobil's collaboration, including membership in MITEI's centers for energy storage; mobility systems; and carbon capture, utilization and storage. With the renewal, ExxonMobil also continues its support of energy education through MITEI's undergraduate, graduate and Energy Fellows programs.

"This collaboration between academia and industry has benefited research in areas including solar; mobility; and carbon capture, utilization and storage," said MITEI Director Robert C. Armstrong.

For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or call (972) 940-6007, or visit www.energy.mit.edu or call (617) 324-2408.

OGCI launches new emissions initiatives

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) -- composed of member companies including BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Occidental and others -- has launched new initiatives to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The OGCI launched a Kickstarter initiative to unlock large-scale investment in carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) and thereby achieve net-zero emissions. The aim of the Kickstarter is to create the necessary conditions to facilitate a commercially viable, safe and environmentally responsible CCUS industry.

Also featured by OGCI were reports of a collective decrease of 9 percent in methane intensity from 2018 and a pledge by the collective to support policies that attribute explicit or implicit value to carbon.

For more information, visit www.oilandgasclimateinitiative.com or call +44 (0)207 213 3448.