CSB releases final Accidental Release Reporting Rule

CSB Interim Executive, Kristen Kulinowski, signed the new Accidental Release Reporting Rule.

The new Reporting Rule requires any owner/operator of a stationary source to report within 8 hours of an accidental release of a regulated or extremely hazardous substance resulting in a fatality, serious injury, or substantial property damage. This reporting is in addition to already existing reporting requirements under CERCLA, EPCRA, SPCC, CAA, CWA, RMP, and PSM.

“Substantial damage” under the rule is any damage in excess of $1 million. “Serious injury” under the rule is defined as “any injury that results in death or inpatient hospitalization.”

This proposal is in response to a U.S. District Court order in Air Alliance Houston v. U.S. Chem. & Safety Hazard Investigation Board, 365 F. Supp. 3d 118 (D.D.C. 2019) for the CSB to finalize a rule. The rule was finalized in the Federal Register on February 21, 2020.

Under this rule, the CSB has defined “ambient air” more broadly than the EPA definition under the CAA. Under the new CSB definition “ambient air” includes any portion of the atmosphere inside, adjacent to, or outside the stationary source. This differs in that under the EPA and CAA, “ambient air” is defined as the portion of the atmosphere that is external to buildings to which the public has access. The CSB stated in the rulemaking that “use of the EPA’s definition of ambient air in the CSB’s rule would undercut a primary purpose of section 112 of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990—to protect workers inside structures at a stationary source.”

The CSB will delay enforcement of this rule for one year from the effective date of March 23, 2020.

