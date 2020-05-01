Continuous detection in extreme weather, condensing atmospheres

Gas detection systems play an important role in protecting work personnel, as well as facilities, equipment and the environment. Poor air quality containing VOCs and other toxic gases can produce both short- and long-term health effects on personnel, from mild to major.

Fixed gas detection equipment implemented in the workplace provides continuous monitoring of atmospheric conditions, therefore mitigating exposure and ensuring safety.

Falco from ION Science is a fixed VOC detector that continuously detects a wide range of VOCs using patented photoionization detection (PID) technology, eliminating false readings. Designed with typhoon technology for extreme weather conditions and condensing atmospheres, Falco offers reliability, accuracy and maximum protection to the end-user.

With four detection ranges available, Falco incorporates a multicolored LED status display and bright status indicator (red, amber and green) that can be seen from a distance of 20 meters in sunlight, ensuring hazard alerts are delivered efficiently. Providing ultimate flexibility and cutting-edge performance, Falco minimizes drift and downtime in the field.

Simple to operate, the Falco fixed VOC detector has an intuitive user interface, incorporating five magnetic switches with LED confirmation, a high-contrast OLED screen and a graphical interface, ensuring installation and servicing are both quick and easy.

Fitted with a long-life lamp for one year of continuous use, Falco has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. Dual certification allows the instruments to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment, without having to remove power.

ATEX- and IECEx-certified, Ex d-approved and intrinsically safe, Falco incorporates patented Fence Electrode Technology, which removes the effect of airborne humidity and protects from contamination. The fixed instrument provides trusted results, so the workplace and plant receive ongoing protection. Fixed, continuous monitoring ultimately saves both time and money for a business through effective and efficient readings.

Falco offers a selectable response factor for varying VOC selection. RS-485 Modbus, 4-20 mA and relay outputs are standard for all models. Relay outputs are configurable for either high or low alarms, fault conditions or test-cycle synchronization. In addition, pumped or diffused models of the instrument are available. Pumped units are ideal for difficult- to-access locations, while diffused models often reduce servicing costs with no pump to maintain.

No matter the model used, Falco provides a turnkey, customized solution for various industries. These industries include manufacturing, processing, refineries and petrochemical, chemical, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, indoor and outdoor air quality, solvent recovery systems, industrial painting and coating, fence line monitoring, tank farms and bunkering.

