Continuous detection exceeding safety, environmental standards

Gas detection systems play an important role in protecting personnel, as well as facilities, equipment and the environment. Poor air quality containing VOCs and other toxic gases causes a range of debilitating short- and long-term health effects.

Fixed gas detection equipment implemented in the workplace provides continuous monitoring of atmospheric conditions, mitigating exposure, and exceeding safety and environmental compliance standards.

Falco from ION Science is a fixed VOC detector that continuously detects a wide range of VOCs using patented photoionization detection technology, eliminating false readings. Designed with typhoon technology to withstand extreme weather conditions and condensing atmospheres, Falco offers reliability, accuracy and maximum protection to the end user.

With four detection ranges available, Falco incorporates a multi-colored LED status display and bright status indicator (red, amber and green) that can be seen from a distance of 20 meters in sunlight, ensuring hazards are alerted efficiently. Providing ultimate flexibility and cutting- edge performance, Falco minimizes drift and downtime in the field.

Simple to operate, the Falco fixed VOC detector has an intuitive user interface, incorporating five magnetic switches with LED confirmation, a high-contrast OLED screen, and quick and easy graphical interface - ensuring installation and servicing.

Fitted with a long-life lamp for one year of continuous use, Falco has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. Dual certification allows the instruments to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment without having to remove power.

ATEX- and IECEx-certified, Ex d-approved and intrinsically safe, Falco incorporates patented fence electrode technology, which removes the effect of airborne humidity and protects from contamination. The fixed instrument provides trusted results, so the workplace and plant receive ongoing protection. Fixed, continuous monitoring ultimately saves both time and money for a business through effective and efficient readings.

Every Falco model offers a turnkey, customized solution for various industries.

Falco offers a selectable response factor for varying VOC selection. RS-485 Modbus, 4-20 mA and relay outputs are standard for all models. The relay outputs are configurable for either high or low alarms, fault conditions or test cycle synchronization. In addition, pumped or diffused models of the instrument are available. Pumped units are ideal for difficult- to-access locations, while diffused models often reduce servicing costs with no pump to maintain.

No matter the model used, Falco provides a turnkey, customized solution for various industries. These industries include manufacturing, processing, refineries and petrochemical, chemical, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, indoor air quality, solvent recovery systems, industrial painting and coating, fenceline monitoring, outdoor air quality, tank farms and bunkering.

For more information, visit www.ionscience.com/usa or call (877) 864-7710.