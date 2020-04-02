Conduct compliance checks for your eye protection program

Every jobsite is different. In this ever-changing environment, it's a smart idea to routinely make sure safety procedures are followed and updated as needed. A good place to start is with eye injury prevention.

Work-related eye injuries cost employers hundreds of millions of dollars and take a tremendous physical and mental toll on people as they recover. Most, if not all, of these injuries can be prevented by selecting and using the proper eye protection. In order to choose the correct protection, however, it's imperative to know the hazards workers face.

Eye hazards vary, depending on your workplace tasks. Here's a list of the most common hazards to protect against:

Impact from flying objects such as large chips, fragments, particles, sand and dirt

Chemicals in the form of splashes, fumes, vapors and irritating mists

Harmful dust created by woodworking, buffing and general dusty conditions

Radiant energy, glare and intense light from welding, torch-cutting, brazing, soldering and laser work

Heat from furnace operations, pouring, casting, hot dipping and welding

Observation and communication

Safety walk-arounds are a great information- gathering opportunity for supervisors. Not only can you make your compliance checks, but you can observe the machinery, parts and tools to learn if changes are needed. For example, aging machinery may be vibrating, raising a cloud of dust and particles it didn't before. Perhaps a veteran operator would know where to get safety goggles, but a new or seasonal employee may choose to work without them.

It's also important to communicate with employees. Effective safety programs actively encourage employees to report safety concerns. After all, they have the most experience with the hazards. People are more likely to work safely when they have been allowed to contribute ideas, and furthermore, employers can't fix hazards they don't know about. Communication is key!

Fit and function

If you notice that employees aren't wearing their safety glasses, fit may be the reason. A good-fitting pair of goggles or glasses improves safety because it reduces the likelihood that the eyewear will slip down the nose, reduce coverage or even fall to the floor. Built-in features like adjustable temples and ratchet inclination can be customized to the worker's face, making goggles and glasses more comfortable and enhancing fit. This will increase not only compliance but productivity as well.

According to OSHA, eye injuries cost more than $300 million per year in lost production time, medical expenses and workers' compensation. There are many ways these injuries can be prevented. It's extremely important supervisors maintain the highest level of safety by watching for lapses in compliance and keeping an open dialogue with employees.

If you have any questions about which eye protection is right for your workplace, the technical support representatives at Northern Safety & Industrial are available to help.

For more information or to speak with a technical support representative, call (800) 922-8553 or email techsupport@northernsafety.com.