Complete services provider celebrates 100 years

When Brown & Root Industrial Services LLC became a privately held company in 2015, industry veterans Andy Dupuy and Fred McManus were tapped to lead the new evolution of this iconic brand. Their vision was clear: build the most complete offering of industrial services backed by the most operationally and safety-focused team in the business.

Today, as Brown & Root celebrates its 100th year, that vision is a reality. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the company now offers a full spectrum of industrial services, including engineering, construction, turnarounds, maintenance and specialty services. The company has also significantly grown its footprint, built a solid pipeline of work and consistently exceeded customer expectations while maintaining an industry-leading safety record.

Brown & Root President and CEO Andy Dupuy believes the source of this success lies in the company's empowered culture.

"It really starts with our people," Dupuy explained. "We have a talented team, many of whom are Brown & Root and industrial services veterans. Everyone is committed to operational excellence, and we take personal ownership in creating value for our customers."

As an example, Dupuy cited the company's recent turnaround performance. In 2018, the group finished its most successful year, completing its fall turnarounds by onboarding and mobilizing over 1,500 additional team members in less than three weeks and executing without a recordable.

"It's indicative of the culture we've created," Dupuy said. "We work seamlessly and with energy to drive value, and we're getting good feedback and results."

Brown & Root's construction team is also gaining impressive momentum. Built from the ground up, the group delivers complex projects and integrates well with other business lines, particularly specialty services, offering soft craft, cooling tower and scaffolding services. With major execution centers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston, the company's engineering group is active in all sectors of oil and gas, including refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, infrastructure, upstream gathering, pipelines, and midstream and terminals. The company has both greenfield and brownfield delivery expertise, ranging from conceptual frontend design to detail design capabilities.

Strategic plans include a more significant presence in the midstream market, where Brown & Root provides engineering and construction services. The company is also developing added infrastructure to support its growing business and investing in new technologies like connected mobile worker and smart safety programs.

"Our goal is to offer technology solutions that help keep people safe and productive," said Brown & Root COO Fred McManus. "We're actively utilizing enhanced worker and connectivity tools on our projects and seeing good results. This year we'll extend the use of digital work processes to drive added efficiencies and cost savings for customers."

"Evolving such a legendary brand for the future is a unique opportunity that motivates our entire team," Dupuy said. "A lot of work has gone into building a complete, turnkey service offering backed by the best people in the business."

For more information, visit www.brownandroot.com or call (225) 778-7655.

