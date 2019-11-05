Comfort and safety can co-exist — even in the heat

What constitutes a "comfortable temperature" is a subjective idea that means different things to different people. That's why it's not unusual to see someone in shorts and a t-shirt pass someone on the sidewalk who's wearing jeans and a sweatshirt.

In "civilian life," this isn't much of a problem. Everyone can choose clothes that make them feel comfortable in the existing conditions. But it can be a different story on the job - especially when you need to wear certain clothing in a certain way to protect yourself against worksite hazards.

For instance, in the past, many workers expressed concerns that flame-resistant (FR) clothing was hot and uncomfortable to wear in warm conditions -- and with good reason. The fact is previous generations of FR clothing tended to be heavy and stiff and lacked the ability to "breathe" or wick moisture away from the skin, leading to concerns that wearers could be at increased risk for heat stress while working in the hot sun. Unfortunately, this could tempt workers to take liberties with how they wear their FR clothing -- keeping sleeves rolled up and shirt buttons undone, or removing one or more layers of FR clothing -- leaving them under-protected against the hazards they faced. Some workers felt as if they were being forced to "pick their poison" -- choosing whether to risk heat stress or risk catastrophic injury should an arc flash occur.

The good news is, for the most part, those days are gone. Significant developments in textile and FR technology have resulted in innovative new fabrics that don't force you to choose between comfort and full FR protection.

One example is Carhartt's new FR FORCE® Lightweight Long Sleeve Shirt. Introduced earlier this year, this one-of-a-kind garment offers 8.6-cal/CAT 2 protection, and yet it's made of durable, superlight, 4.7-ounce FR fabric. The fabric features a unique honeycomb weave for optimal breathability and moisture-wicking - essential characteristics to help you stay cool while working in hot conditions. Plus, it has extra stretch engineered in - allowing you to bend and move comfortably - as well as antistatic characteristics so it won't cling to your body. Both NFPA 2112 and NFPA 70E compliant, it's perfect for any workplace - especially when temperatures rise.

FR clothing manufacturers such as Carhartt recognize workers need to feel comfortable and safe on the job to do their best work. And as technology develops, they are creating FR garments that combine comfort and safety.

