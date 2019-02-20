ClearSign to collaborate with World Oil Refinery for a low emissions solution

ClearSign Combustion Corporation announced that the Board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District unanimously voted to approve the Duplex demonstration project at a refinery location in the greater Los Angeles area.

This project, which was previously announced in September 2017, will demonstrate ClearSign's Duplex technology as a Best Available Control Technology (BACT) candidate to achieve sub 5 ppm NOx emissions levels in refinery process heaters and other types of fired equipment. The project will involve a retrofit installation of five Duplex Plug & Play™ burners on a process heater within World Oil Refinery's South Gate, California refinery as a demonstration of the technology for the District and refiner.

Funding for the project is a collaborative effort that includes contributions from the District, ClearSign, and World Oil Refining. The addition of World Oil to the project was subject to final review and approval by SCAQMD Board of Directors, and once commenced is slated to span approximately one year. Based on preliminary estimates, the project is expected to result in a reduction of over 15 tons of NOx emissions compared to current operations, without the utilization of catalysts, chemicals, utility consumption or other inefficient requirements of established technologies.

"We are pleased that this project has been approved to move forward," said Rob Hoffman, Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are encouraged that all parties see the benefits and value that our technologies provide. The installation, as it is planned, will involve replacement of all existing burners with our Duplex Plug & Play product resulting in a complete heater operating with our Duplex technology. This will be another field demonstration of the superior attributes of our technology when compared to the cost and performance of alternative methods like Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and and flue gas recirculation. We see this as a win for all involved and express our thanks to our collaboration partners."

"World Oil is committed to sustainability, environmental protection, and building a better future by employing a broad range of emissions reduction initiatives," said Robert and Steven Roth, co-CEOs of World Oil Corp. "We are delighted to partner with the teams at ClearSign and SCAQMD to advance this promising technology."