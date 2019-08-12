CIMA earns safety award thanks to Flint Hills Resources nomination

CIMA Services LP was recently nominated by Flint Hills Resources (FHR) for a Houston Safety Excellence Award, given by the Houston Business Roundtable (HBR) and the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC). For the past 32 years, HBR and HASC have been recognizing Greater Houston area contractors for outstanding safety performance. CIMA Services earned a Best of the Best Award in the General Contractor Small category.

"CIMA received this award because we have incorporated continuous training and safety programs into all aspects of our jobs, and we use these on a daily basis," said Ray Thomas, managing partner of CIMA Services. "Safety is always first with us, and we implement and utilize job safety analysis and material safety data sheets to make sure proper PPE, tools and equipment are used for each assigned task. We are also continuously researching new safety ideas so we can be even better prepared for the next planned work."

"CIMA Services has established itself as a full-service environmental contracting firm." — Ray Thomas, CIMA Services LP

When it comes to its work with FHR, CIMA's technicians performed daily tasks such as cleaning the inside and outside of tanks and large basins using robotic cleaning systems. The tanks and the basins consisted of hazardous and nonhazardous materials, remediation, and concrete work and general maintenance for upkeep of the facility. CIMA Services was also involved with environmental tasks such as sampling, reviewing analytical data, setting up waste containers, managing waste manifests and managing roll-off trucks.

"CIMA Services has established itself as a full-service environmental contracting firm with companies like FHR," Thomas said. "We want to thank FHR for its continued support and nominating us for this award."

CIMA is an industry leader in self-performing a wide variety of construction and environmentally sensitive projects. With over 50 years of combined industrial experience, CIMA is capable of performing civil, mechanical, coatings, structural erection, remediation, and waste and transportation services.

"It is our belief that our successes are due in large part to CIMA's philosophy of staffing complex projects with highly qualified personnel who offer direct project experience," said Matt Taylor, managing partner for CIMA Services. "This philosophy is one of many key ingredients in CIMA's project success formula, which anticipates obstacles before they occur, resulting in efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective projects."

CIMA is uniquely qualified to provide the services required by the oil and gas industry. The company employs a behavior-based safety program that utilizes tools such as job safety analysis and field observation of worker activity to ensure a work environment that promotes safe task performance.

When it comes to equipment, CIMA maintains an asset base of more than $8 million in specialized equipment, including track-mounted excavators, roll-off trucks and containers, vacuum trucks, dozers, loaders, backhoes, pressure washers, monitoring instrumentation and radiation survey equipment.

For more information, visit www. cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.

