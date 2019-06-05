Choose the only service provider that started in spill response

United States Environmental Services (USES) has a 15-plus-year environmental and industrial service history. The company originated in emergency spill response and environmental services, growing to be one of the most recognized brands in the emergency response business, with a portfolio that encompasses open-water spill response, railcar spills, firefighting, toxic contamination and general cleanup.

The company's evolution into industrial services for large processing and manufacturing facilities was a natural progression. Portfolio expansion included project services as well as daily maintenance, including vacuum services, transportation and waste management, hydroblasting, chemical cleaning and tank cleaning.

USES' new leadership team shares a common vision and recognizes the value they have in the company. CFO Lamar Miller joined the company in October 2017, and Director of Specialty Services Carl Cockerham joined in January 2018, bringing over 30 years of industrial experience involving project services ranging from mechanical field services and tank cleaning to project controls and management.

Finally, joining the team in January 2019 as CEO, Christopher Daniels says USES has presented him with the opportunity to share his experiences and leadership with "a dedicated field service team looking for direction."

"I was amazed once I was inside the organization," Daniels said. "This company has the best safety culture and performance record I have been associated with. USES has not had a recordable injury or lost workday in over two years. The company has locations that have not had recordable injuries in 10 years. Even when working in environments with different standards and isolated areas, we all share the same value of never sacrificing safety. That tells me the people are committed to doing the right thing."

According to Daniels, the future of USES is to continue to build on the strength of its safety culture to unify its service offering. "USES has been an emergency response company, an industrial services company and a special projects company," he explained. "Our goal is unification of our service portfolio.

"We are integrating our service offering to provide seamless emergency response capabilities with daily maintenance activities, as well as specialty services that create value for our customers. We quantify value in safety, reliability, productivity and problem-solving. USES is changing to meet the demands of our customers. Our portfolio will emphasize the synergies of those needs."

USES is also introducing new service offerings such as decontamination testing, which is new to the industry. "This provides our customers with detailed environmental sampling and documentation, providing quantitative and qualitative analysis to ensure environmental compliance and protect employees from exposure to hazardous and toxic environments," Daniels said. "We are offering this as an individual service or in conjunction with our turnaround services, chemical cleaning and decontamination services.

"The key differentiators for USES are safety, commitment and people. With leadership, engagement and commitment, we can accomplish anything."

For more information, visit www.usesgroup.com or call (888) 279-9930.

