Chevron Richmond recognizes TIMEC safe practices

Since the start of 2019, TIMEC has received multiple Take 5 recognitions from the Chevron Richmond Refinery in California. In January, TIMEC's On the Run (OTR) group received a Take 5 for utilizing their Stop Work Authority on a job when a problem was discovered. One of Chevron's tenets of operational excellence is getting the right people involved when in doubt, which the TIMEC team demonstrated on this job.

The TIMEC OTR team received another Take 5 for its tireless work assisting Chevron in returning to operations after an emergency plant-wide outage at the Richmond Refinery. The outage event was completed as if it were planned, and TIMEC was again given the Take 5 honor for exhibiting excellent communication and coordination throughout the event.

Another honor was recently bestowed on TIMEC employee Ken Green, who was recognized by Chevron for an impressive audit with a helicopter ride around the Chevron Richmond site and San Francisco Bay Area. This ride is a special reward granted to contractors who go above and beyond their day-today duties in the on-site tank farm area.

"It is an honor to have endorsements from our core clients and the industry in general," said David Hopkins, TIMEC vice president of HSE. "We know our clients share our values on health and safety and set extremely high standards in this area. At the end of the day, the greatest recognition or reward we can have as a business is to know every employee comes to work and goes home safely."

For more information, visit www.TIMEC.com or call (800) 303-0050.