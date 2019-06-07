Chevron Phillips Chemical receives 21 safety awards from Texas Chemical Council

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP received 21 safety awards during last night’s annual safety awards banquet in Galveston, Texas, which was sponsored by the Texas Chemical Council (TCC).
In total, eight different company facilities in Texas received recognition for their outstanding safety performance. The company’s Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas, and its Pasadena Plastics Complex in Pasadena, Texas, were honored with TCC’s highest award, the “Best in Texas” safety award.
“Our ability to maintain safe, reliable operations is central to the way we conduct business and last night’s TCC awards demonstrated once again how seriously we take Our Journey to Zero, the program we initiated more than two years ago to continuously improve our safety performance, which was already best-in-class,” said Kate Holzhauser, vice president of environment, health and safety. “I want to thank our employees and contractors who demonstrate every day that safety and operational excellence are core elements of our company’s culture.”TCC’s awards program recognizes member companies for their commitment and continuous improvement in safety, environmental performance and community relations. Applications are anonymous and judged by a group of industry peers and community members. Here is the full list of awards by location that were garnered by Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facilities:
Alamo (Conroe)
- Caring for Texas
- Distinguished Safety Service
- Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
- Zero Contractor Incident
- Zero Incident
Borger
- Excellence in Caring for Texas
Cedar Bayou (Baytown)
- Best in Texas
- Caring for Texas
- Distinguished Safety Service
Kingwood Research and Technology Center
- Caring for Texas
Orange
- Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
- Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Award
- Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas
Pasadena Plastics Complex
- Best in Texas
- Caring for Texas
- Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
- Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Award
- Zero Incident
Port Arthur
- Caring for Texas
Sweeny/Old Ocean
- Distinguished Safety Service
- Excellence in Caring for Texas