Chevron Phillips Chemical receives 21 safety awards from Texas Chemical Council

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP received 21 safety awards during last night’s annual safety awards banquet in Galveston, Texas, which was sponsored by the Texas Chemical Council (TCC).

In total, eight different company facilities in Texas received recognition for their outstanding safety performance. The company’s Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas, and its Pasadena Plastics Complex in Pasadena, Texas, were honored with TCC’s highest award, the “Best in Texas” safety award.

“Our ability to maintain safe, reliable operations is central to the way we conduct business and last night’s TCC awards demonstrated once again how seriously we take Our Journey to Zero, the program we initiated more than two years ago to continuously improve our safety performance, which was already best-in-class,” said Kate Holzhauser, vice president of environment, health and safety. “I want to thank our employees and contractors who demonstrate every day that safety and operational excellence are core elements of our company’s culture.”TCC’s awards program recognizes member companies for their commitment and continuous improvement in safety, environmental performance and community relations. Applications are anonymous and judged by a group of industry peers and community members. Here is the full list of awards by location that were garnered by Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facilities:

Alamo (Conroe)

Caring for Texas

Distinguished Safety Service

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Zero Contractor Incident

Zero Incident

Borger

Excellence in Caring for Texas

Cedar Bayou (Baytown)

Best in Texas

Caring for Texas

Distinguished Safety Service

Kingwood Research and Technology Center

Caring for Texas

Orange

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Award

Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas

Pasadena Plastics Complex

Best in Texas

Caring for Texas

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Award

Zero Incident

Port Arthur

Caring for Texas

Sweeny/Old Ocean