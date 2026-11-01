The case for managed AR/FR apparel programs

Maintaining a protective apparel program involves more than purchasing compliant garments and issuing them to workers.

Arc-rated, flame-resistant garments must also be cleaned, inspected, repaired and replaced throughout their service life, requiring processes that support both garment condition and consistent availability. Many organizations rely on employee laundering, local cleaners or internal purchase-and-clean programs to manage these responsibilities. While these approaches are common, they can present challenges when garments are exposed to grease, oil and other industrial contaminants that often require specialized cleaning processes.

Even when workers believe they are following ASTM home-care guidelines, limitations can exist. To effectively clean AR/FR garments, water temperatures between 120 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit are needed, which standard home water heaters typically can't reach. Without these higher temperatures and industrial-grade detergents, contaminants could remain trapped in the fabric, potentially compromising garment performance.

Local cleaners may seem like a convenient solution. While they might wash AR/FR garments, many do not specialize in personal protective equipment (PPE), and few can guarantee that the laundering process will keep the flame-resistant properties intact. As a result, organizations may have less visibility into whether garments are being cleaned in accordance with industry-recommended practices.

Repairs represent another important consideration. Throughout a garment's lifecycle, tears, damaged closures and normal wear are inevitable. Without routine inspection, these issues can go unnoticed, raising additional worker safety concerns. For these reasons, many organizations choose managed AR/FR programs that combine laundering, inspection and repair into a structured service model.

Garments are processed using appropriate wash formulas and controlled cleaning procedures designed specifically for industrial workwear. Following laundering, garments are inspected for damage and repaired as needed, before being returned to service.

Moreover, the benefits of a managed program extend well beyond garment care. Employee turnover, changing size requirements and garment replacements all contribute to the ongoing administration of an apparel program. A centralized approach can help simplify these activities while improving inventory visibility and operational continuity. By consolidating apparel management under a single provider, Cintas helps organizations reduce administrative burden, maintain garment availability and gain greater control over their protective apparel investment.

The result is a more streamlined apparel program that supports both operational efficiency and workforce readiness.

For more information on the benefits of a Cintas managed program, visit cintas.com/AR-FR.