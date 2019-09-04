Bump/calibration station saves users time

Macurco Gas Detection, a leading developer of gas detection solutions for fire and security, HVAC, industrial and personal safety, recently introduced its new, innovative AimSafetyTM PM400 Bump/ Calibration Station.

"We knew that to meet industry needs, we would need to have a bump/calibration station." - Ron Unruh, Macurco Gas Detection

AimSafety's PM400 Bump/Calibration Station is designed for use with AimSafety PM400 multigas monitors. The PM400 fourgas portable monitor brings enhanced convenience and flexibility to gas detection in hazardous environments. The ergonomic PM400 diffusion gas monitor simultaneously detects up to four gases: hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon monoxide (CO), oxygen (O2) and combustibles (lower explosive limit or LEL).

The PM400 Bump/Calibration Station is the easiest way to bump test and/or calibrate your PM400 multigas units while on the go. The simplicity of the station allows you to quickly bump test and/or calibrate up to four monitors at one time. The ability to handle four units at a time greatly reduces the time needed for testing, saving you and your company time and money.

Along with bump testing and/or calibrating your gas monitor, the station can save event logs onto a USB flash drive allowing for analysis through a computer or an infrared sensor link. The station is also the easiest way to automatically update PM400 configuration and firmware to keep your units operating at peak performance.

"After we launched our AimSafety PM400 multigas monitors, we knew that to meet industry needs, we would need to have a bump/calibration station to go along with it," said Ron Unruh, vice president of sales at Macurco Gas Detection. "Now that we have the bump/calibration station, I think you will see the name AimSafety become more prevalent in the market. We are still planning additions to our multigas monitor, but this is a great start."

About Macurco Gas Detection

The AimSafetyTM PM400 Bump/Calibration Station is designed for use with AimSafety PM400 multigas monitors.

Macurco Gas Detection's products provide the most advanced gas detection and protection of workers and the community via three product solutions: the superior TracXP fixed wireless gas monitors for oil and gas and industrial applications; the innovative, industry-standard Macurco fixed gas monitors for security systems, building automation, HVAC systems, parking structures, cold storage, beverage and restaurant CO2 detection, and home/personal safety; and the groundbreaking AimSafety portable gas detection monitors for monitoring specific gases in potentially hazardous environments, including fire and hazmat, oil and gas, and industrial safety applications.

Macurco has more than 45 years of proven experience in residential, commercial and industrial gas detection. Macurco gas detection systems are widely recognized by distributors and users for their high performance and consistent reliability.

Macurco, AimSafety and TracXP gas monitors are used by major organizations in more than 50 countries around the world to protect workers and the community, save lives and maintain safety. Macurco Gas Detection is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

For more information about the AimSafety PM400 Bump/Calibration Station, visit www.macurco.com, call (877) 367-7891 or email info@macurco.com.