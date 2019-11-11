Spill response company boasts expertise, takes on challenges

Horizon Environmental is a leader in the environmental services industry, with nearly two decades of experience in spill response. All Horizon emergency response employees undergo rigorous training, which includes HAZWOPER, confined space and site-specific training. Horizon has maintained a total recordable incident rate of zero for three years and is on track to continue this safety achievement.

As an oil spill removal organization (OSRO), Horizon works as the cleanup contractor with various stakeholders such as responsible parties; state agencies such as Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Texas General Land Office or the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, and Wildlife and Fisheries; and federal agencies like the EPA or U.S. Coast Guard.

"Our sole focus as an OSRO is to contain the source, establish parameters of containment and then work with the management team to clean up the spill in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner," explained CEO Davian Ploger.

He said spills are happening less and less frequently due to stricter governmental regulations, industry efforts toward safer product transportation, greater investment in materials holding the product and overall training of professionals.

"We are learning how to live with the challenges," Ploger said. "Finding other revenue streams while maintaining the core persona of who we are as a company is the main challenge for our business. As an environmental services business, we are always cognizant of who we are from an outside customer's perspective, and we don't want to distort that by trying to do projects that we cannot complete at a high level."

Ploger also explained that a lack of experienced personnel is a common issue in spill response today. He said the problem is multifaceted.

"Personnel today are not as experienced due to fewer spills occurring, especially large-scale spills on the water. Due to the lack of spills, it is more difficult for employees to gain experience driving response vessels, deploying containment boom, understanding booming strategies, operating skimmers and managing large personnel groups. Without real-time experience, training is the next-best option. However, lack of funds to continually train personnel, coupled with larger response organizations hiring those trained personnel, can be disruptive to smaller businesses," he said.

To combat such issues, Horizon will continue to address the changing industry by collaborating with industry groups, such as the Spill Control Association of America, and their members, while searching for new revenue streams in industrial cleaning, waste disposal and transportation services. Through the creation of a more diversified environmental services company and a stronger financial position, Horizon can infuse more capital into training to continue offering customers competent spill response personnel.

Horizon's expertise is in all areas of oil spill response, both on land and offshore. The company has response vessels of all sizes, containment boom, skimmers, and consumable items used to contain and collect hydrocarbons from waterways. Horizon is a complete environmental services company, offering tank cleaning; emergency response; waste hauling; and vacuum truck, remediation and product sales services.

