Philanthropy/Community

Entergy powers healthier environment through grants

Entergy Corp.'s shareholders are helping protect the environment by contributing approximately $1 million to partnering organizations through the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund (EIF). The fund identifies environmentally beneficial projects or programs that help improve the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources, and restoring wetlands and forests. The fund also focuses on educating customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

This year's EIF recipients include: Ducks Unlimited, Restore the Earth Foundation, The US Business Council on Sustainable Development, Audubon Nature Institute, and Beaumont Housing Authority in Beaumont, Texas.

Since 2001, more than $35 million of Entergy shareholder contributions have been invested in environmentally beneficial projects and programs through the EIF.

For more information, visit www.entergy.com.

CITGO E-Recycle Day keeps electronics out of landfills

Hundreds of Southwest Louisiana residents recycled their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle Day.

The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery organized the event with the support of the City of Lake Charles, McNeese State University, Waste Management, Team Green of Southwest Louisiana and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. This event provides residents with the opportunity to recycle their unwanted electronics completely free of charge. Items collected included TVs, cellphones, computers, batteries, household items containing mercury and other consumer electronics. This year, 487 vehicles drove through the event with collections totaling approximately 4.5 semitrailers, 788 light bulbs, 27.5 pounds of mercury and 250 pounds of batteries.

Since 2009, CITGO E-Recycle Day has kept more than 421 tons of electronic waste out of landfills.

For more information, visit www.citgo.com or call (800) 992-4846.

Dominion Energy commits $1M to coronavirus relief efforts

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is committing $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief efforts across the U.S. The funds will support national organizations, such as the American Red Cross, as well as address local needs.

Dominion Energy is committing $750,000 to nonprofits to help assist the communities that are home to the more than 7 million customers the company serves. Donations to local organizations will help address needs as dictated by response plans.

Dominion Energy is also committing $250,000 to the American Red Cross as it continues to mobilize efforts to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.dominionenergy.com/coronavirus.

BASF, Terreform ONE launch Monarch Sanctuary at Morris Museum

Terreform ONE, an architecture and urban design research group based in New York, recently teamed with BASF to launch the Monarch Sanctuary installation at the Morris Museum. The installation is a nearly full-scale mockup of a building facade system that doubles as a vertical meadow for monarch butterflies. It is an object study in enhancing urban space with satellite habitats.

The installation was originally created for the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt Design Museum's Nature -- National Design

Triennial, displayed in New York City in 2019. For more than six years, BASF and the Morris Museum have worked together offering children opportunities to explore the connections between science, chemistry and their environment.

"BASF's sponsorship of Terreform ONE's Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary is another opportunity to reinforce the need for biodiversity, and educate the community about the importance of the monarch butterfly," said Molly Borst, manager of STEM Education -- North America at BASF and Morris Museum board member.

BASF is also sponsoring Springtime Super Science and Dino Family Fun Day at the museum.

For more information, visit www.basf.com or www.morrismuseum.org.