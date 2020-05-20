Health, Safety & Environmental

OSHA issues safe work practices to combat COVID-19 infection

OSHA has developed a COVID-19 planning guide based on traditional infection prevention and industrial hygiene practices, titled "Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19."

The guide focuses on the need for employers to implement engineering, administrative, and work practice controls and PPE, as well as recommendations all employers can take to reduce the duration, frequency or intensity of exposure to COVID-19.

The recommendations include providing resources in the work environment that promote personal hygiene such as tissues, no-touch tr ash cans, hand soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing at least 60-percent alcohol, disinfectants and disposable towels, as well as requiring workers to wash their hands every time they are visibly soiled and after removing any PPE.

EPA releases PFAS Action Plan: Program Update

The EPA has released the PFAS Action Plan: Program Update. Over the past year, EPA has made significant progress under the Action Plan to help states and local communities address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and protect public health.

The actions EPA has taken reflect the comprehensive and coordinated approach outlined in the February 2019 PFAS Action Plan. Some key goals achieved over the past year include issuance of preliminary determinations to regulate PFAS in drinking water and ensuring certain PFAS in surface coatings cannot be manufactured or imported into the U.S. without notification and review.

PFAS are a large group of man-made chemicals used in consumer products and industrial processes. In use since the 1940s, PFAS are resistant to heat, oils, stains, grease and water -- properties that contribute to their persistence in the environment.

HS&E market value to hit $88.39 billion by 2027

The global HS&E market is expected to reach $88.39 billion by 2027, according to a study by Grand View Research Inc. It is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9 percent during that period, driven by rising public awareness regarding environmental issues and laws.

Demand for wastewater-related HS&E is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.7 percent in revenue due to increasing regulation of the discharge of wastewater contaminated with zinc, lead and mercury. The construction industry's HS&E value is estimated to reach $14.09 billion by 2027 due to the steadily growing costs of ensuring worker safety and monitoring environmental impacts.

Louisiana governor to establish climate task force

Gov. John Bel Edwards recently released a list of his second- term coastal priorities for Louisiana, which included establishing a climate task force.

The task force will be charged with reviewing existing emissions data to quantify the amount of achievable emissions reduction by industry and through investments in the conservation and restoration of the Louisiana coast, evaluating opportunities for incentives to stimulate technological advancements, and recommending a suite of balanced policy solutions to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions.

LMOGA President and General Counsel Tyler Gray commented, "LMOGA is looking forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with the governor and his administration on his 2020 priorities, including efforts to continue reducing emissions and to protect our coast ... We look forward to continuing to be part of the solution."

CSB finalizes reporting rule

The new Accidental Release Reporting Rule has been signed by Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) Interim Executive Kristen Kulinowski. The new reporting rule requires any owner/operator of a stationary source to report the accidental release of a regulated or extremely hazardous substance resulting in fatality, serious injury or substantial property damage within eight hours of occurrence.

Notably, the CSB defined "ambient air" in the final rule more broadly than the EPA's definition under the Clean Air Act. Under the new CSB definition, "ambient air" includes any portion of the atmosphere inside, adjacent to or outside the stationary source to protect workers inside structures.

The CSB will delay enforcement of this rule until March 23, 2021.

