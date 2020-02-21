News Update: Health, Safety & Environmental

OSHA reveals top 10 violations for 2019

The National Safety Council (NSC) and OSHA revealed the top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety violations for fiscal year 2019. Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA directorate of enforcement programs, presented the list as part of the NSC 2019 Congress & Expo.

"Far too many preventable injuries and deaths occur on the job," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of NSC. "This list should serve as a challenge for us to do better as a nation and expect more from employers. It should also serve as a catalyst for individual employees to re-commit to safety."

The top 10 for 2019 are: 1. Fall protection -- general requirements, 2. Hazard communication, 3. Scaffolding, 4. Lockout/tagout, 5. Respiratory protection, 6. Ladders, 7. Powered industrial trucks, 8. Fall protection -- training requirements, 9. Machine guarding, and 10. Eye and face protection.

LyondellBasell recognized as the best in Louisiana for safety

LyondellBasell's Lake Charles Polymers Plant recently achieved the Louisiana Chemical Association's (LCA's) 2019 Best in Louisiana SAFE Award. LyondellBasell earned the top honor, surpassing 88 other eligible manufacturing sites throughout the state, for its relentless focus on keeping its people and neighbors safe and protecting the environment. The recognition came during LCA's annual meeting in New Orleans.

"This award is the result of a strong commitment to excellence, a drive for daily consistency, engagement by all workers at every level of the organization and strong leadership in the field," said Greg Gray, manager of the LyondellBasell Lake Charles Plant. "I am pleased the LCA recognized these qualities in our people."

ASSP calls for employers to act on injury rate

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has called on employers to take steps to protect U.S. workers from injury and illness in response to newly released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The BLS reported 2.8 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses occurred in private industry in 2018, unchanged from the previous year. It was the first time since 2012 the incidence rate did not decrease.

"Stagnant injury rates are unacceptable and a clear call to employers nationwide to take a harder look at their approach to workplace safety and health," said ASSP President Diana Stegall.

ASSP, which represents more than 39,000 occupational safety and health professionals worldwide, recommends employers implement safety and health management systems and adopt strategies to better protect worker well-being on and off the job. Both can help companies create true safety cultures by shifting from compliance-based approaches to risk-based programs.

Refiner to build new renewable diesel unit

HollyFrontier Corp. plans to construct a new renewable diesel unit (RDU) at its Artesia refinery. The RDU will have a production capacity of approximately 125 million gallons a year and allow HollyFrontier to process soybean oil and other renewable feedstocks into renewable diesel.

The unit will enable the company to cover the cost of annual renewable identification number purchase obligations under current market conditions. The RDU, along with corresponding rail infrastructure and storage tanks, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The RDU will be funded with cash on hand and is expected to generate an internal rate of return between 20 percent and 30 percent.

Louisiana's emissions have fallen 66 percent since 1990

Emissions in Louisiana have fallen by as much as 66 percent since 1990, even as the state's energy demand has increased and its gross domestic product grew 150 percent, a Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) analysis finds. The seemingly contradictory trend demonstrates that it is possible to maintain sound environmental stewardship while also expanding energy production and supporting economic growth.

The data from the 1990-2017 CEA analysis shows emission decreases of:

61-percent reduction in nitrogen oxides.

66-percent reduction in SO2.

17-percent reduction in coarse particulate matter.

Despite being both the nation's leader in total energy consumption and a top producer in oil and natural gas, the state has seen dramatic emissions decreases from 1990 to 2016, with CO2 emissions declining by almost 8 percent.

