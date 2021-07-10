Benzene-specific gas detection provides quantitative monitoring

Benzene (CAS: 71-43-2), also known as benzine, is a colorless volatile gas that evaporates very quickly and can sink into low-lying areas with its heavier-than-air vapor. Benzene is found in a variety of jobs, but most exposure to benzene is found in oil refineries, chemical and petrochemical plants, storage and distribution, fuel-burning and product production.

Classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization and International Agency for Research on Cancer, long exposure to high levels of benzene will start to affect the bone marrow, resulting in leukemia while negatively impacting red and white blood cells.

Due to its dangerous nature, proper gas detection equipment capable of monitoring and detecting benzene is necessary to mitigate levels throughout the area. Several monitoring solutions are on the market, but photoionization detection (PID) has proven to be the ideal tool for combating humidity and contamination while being fast and accurate.

ION Science offers a complete range of personal, portable, and fixed monitoring solutions using PID technology to ensure the health and safety of all workers. ION Science's Falco TAC fixed gas detector, available as diffused and pumped models, has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit.

The diffused model is ideal for detection in areas such as refineries and petrochemical facilities, while the company's pumped monitor uses a sample line to draw samples and is ideal for use in difficult locations such as underground or confined spaces. Models are supplied with a 10.6-eV lamp, allowing the instrument to detect benzene as well as a wide range of VOC gases that can be mounted virtually everywhere. The Falco TAC has four detection ranges available, including 0-10 ppm, 0-50 ppm, 0-1,000 ppm and 0-3,000 ppm. Specifically designed for extreme weather, typhoon technology stops condensation from forming while maintaining sensor performance to minimize drift and downtime. Dual certification allows Falco to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment without having to remove power.

ION Science's Titan fixed benzene-specific gas monitor is wall-mounted with a dynamic detection range of 0-20 ppm with a 0.1 ppm sensitivity to benzene. Titan samples gas from the environment once per minute and an accurate benzene measurement is displayed within 60 seconds. The monitor provides an immediate warning alarm system with two operator-configurable levels.

Continuous, real-time measurement allows trends to be monitored over time and communicated via 4-20 mA or RS485. Data is stored internally and can be downloaded remotely for analysis. Designed to be easily installed and serviced, the modular design allows the Ex d case to be installed well in advance of commissioning. The internal service module can be removed and replaced as a remotely serviceable plug-and-play cartridge.

ION Science's Tiger Select is a portable benzene gas detector with a pre-filter tube and two operation modes for rapid detection of benzene and total aromatic compounds (TACs), providing accurate, reliable data. Displaying real-time data in parts-per-billion (ppb) ensures accuracy while providing 15-minute short-term exposure limits and 8-hour time-weighted averages for TACs. Large battery capacity gives users several days of use, and batteries are field-replaceable. It requires minimal user training while offering 95-decibel, bright LED and vibration alarms to alert when gases are present.

ION Science's Cub TAC 10.0 eV is a personal benzene gas monitor for fast, accurate detection of benzene to keep you safe within the working environment. When worker exposure exceeds pre-set limits, the monitor has audible, vibrating and flashing LED alarms to alert users. Patented fence electrode technology provides extended run time in the most challenging environments, giving you accurate results while making it easy to service. Rather than having to rely on human senses in a workplace setting, it is advisable to use an appropriate form of quantitative monitoring.

For more information on ION Science's complete line of benzene- specific instruments and sensors, visit www.ionscience.com/usa or call (877) 864-7710.