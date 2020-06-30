BCSP Foundation establishes Safety Scholarship Fund with EMCOR Group, Inc.

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) committed to the advancement of safety professionals through direct investment in workforce development, has announced a strategic partnership with EMCOR Group, Inc. to create the Certified Safety Practitioners Fund.

The Fund, which is the first of its kind for EMCOR and the Foundation, was designed to help expand scholarships within its Professional Advancement Initiative to include workforce development efforts.

“This is an important next step for the BCSP Foundation as we work to remove barriers to achievement while increasing access to credentials for qualified candidates,” said BCSP Foundation Executive Director, Dr. Treasa Turnbeaugh. “It also allows us to recognize specific industry partners, like EMCOR Group, who are committed to building and promoting safer workplaces.

EMCOR Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services, has incorporated safety into its core values from the beginning.

“Safety isn’t just what we strive for,” said Matthew Pierce, EMCOR’s Vice President of Safety, Quality, & Productivity. “It’s who we are as an organization. Partnering with the BCSP Foundation to further our shared commitment to workforce development helps us remove obstacles to professional growth, focus our internal development resources and efforts, improve the effectiveness of our safety leaders and ensure that current and future workers are set up for safety from the start.”

EMCOR expects to use the fund to cover the exam costs for qualified field leaders and safety professionals that have selected and prepared for BCSP certification.

Companies interested in learning more about advancing safety through workforce development can contact the BCSP Foundation at +1 317-960-3801 or foundation@bcsp.org.