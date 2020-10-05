BCSP examCORE available for all certifications

BCSP examCORE is now available for all eight BCSP certifications with today's release of the Certified Instructional Trainer (CIT) program.

“The release of the CIT examCORE program marks the final step in a years’-long process that has culminated in a product that will aid SH&E leaders in advancing the safety profession through professional certification,” said BCSP’s Interim CEO, Christy Uden, CAE, IOM. "With all the features examCORE offers, we are confident SH&E professionals will be adequately prepared for their BCSP certification examination as they continue to advance the safety profession.”

BCSP examCORE is an interactive, online exam training program that provides safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) practitioners a means to build the knowledge and skills necessary for BCSP certification, covering the topics identified as essential by industry leaders.

Content for examCORE was developed by a team of leading-edge subject matter experts with an eclectic and diverse collection of SH&E experience, including authors, academics, and practicing safety professionals.

The online, certification-based courses contain modules on safety and health topics, questions and answers, topic exercises, pre- and post-tests to ensure knowledge is effectively communicated, and hundreds of challenge questions.

BCSP examCORE training is specifically designed to not only improve the knowledge and skills of the working safety practitioner but also help users successfully pass and complete BCSP certification examinations.