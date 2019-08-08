Service response team trained to do the job right, anywhere

The operation of environmental emission control equipment in the petroleum and chemical industries today has become a critical focus. In most cases, downtime is not an option. Critical emission control equipment like vapor recovery systems; enclosed vapor combustion systems; flare gas recovery systems; and well site, offshore and process plant open flaring operations all rely on properly operating control equipment.

Over time, the increased technical knowledge required to maintain and operate these systems to ensure compliance and productivity means companies have sought out expert advice and support to help maintain the efficiency of these control systems and to reduce the impact of malfunctions. Identifying qualified contractors that are experienced in field operations, financially dependable enough to accept the unique terms of these types of operations, and capable of ensuring the work will be completed correctly the first time -- with a clear focus on safety that comes from culture more than a job specification -- can be a difficult task.

As an industry leader in the manufacturing of environmental control equipment, Zeeco recognized the struggles its customers were experiencing. Zeeco has made a firm commitment to expand its global service team and to continue to grow its ability to provide comprehensive support to current and future customers.

As a result, the company's global service team has dramatically increased in size, offering more factory-trained technicians and engineers prepared to provide 24/7 product support. The team's experts deliver preventative maintenance, emergency response for downtime, on-site equipment retrofits and upgrades, unit relocations, automation support, system integration, installation and commissioning support as well as engineering evaluations and environmental testing.

Zeeco carries "A" ratings through multiple safety council reporting agencies like ISNetworld, PICS (Pacific Industrial Contractor Screening ), PEC and DISA (Defense Information Systems Agency). Its skilled technicians are factory- trained and required to complete no fewer than 30 different safety training courses prior to taking part in field-service support. Techs arrive equipped with the right tools for the job and maintain all of the critical documentation required to help ensure customers fully understand the work completed.

Because the company also recognizes the importance of end-user operating personnel having a comprehensive understanding of the equipment in order to operate it safely and efficiently, Zeeco provides state-of-the-art training on-site, hand in hand with operators. Zeeco also offers customer training through Zeeco University and the Zeeco Combustion Academy in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The company's focus is to be the top service provider for environmental emission control equipment in the industry.

For more information, direct quotes or assistance 24/7, call (918) 258-8551 or visit www.zeeco.com.

