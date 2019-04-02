Arkema applauds LCDC for professional, safe demo work

Louisiana Chemical Dismantling Co. Inc. (LCDC) has been immersed in a tradition of single-source, industrial demolition contracting that began in 1973. Its clients' and employees' safety are part of the company's dedication to delivering quality service.

Recently, LCDC performed a successful demolition at Arkema's Houston Unit 192. The work required surgical removal of columns, heat exchanger, piping, reactors, tanks and structures adjacent to an H2S tank and piping. Arkema had this to say in a letter to LCDC:

"We at Houston would like to thank your crew for managing the entire project in a most surprisingly safe and professional manner," said Doug Loose Jr., maintenance, engineering and reliability manager at Arkema. "They did a fantastic job. Chad and his team by far outperformed our expectations in safety, cleanliness and professionalism. I am not sure why demo crews get the reputation that they do, but your guys have debunked that 100 percent. There are other projects on the books, but due to the network that you guys participate in â¦ you will be at the top of the list of bidders for future work at Arkema."

Demolition is a high-risk business, so safety at LCDC is always a top priority. Finishing a job is important, but finishing it without incident is most important; the safety of any project is at the forefront of planning.

LCDC insists all employees and subcontractors have the same commitment to safety and strictly adhere to all safety rules and regulations. "At LCDC, safety is second nature, but it is never second-rate," said Safety/Health Manager and Vice President Phillip M. Mapp. LCDC maintains a comprehensive, up-to-date safety and health program that reflects industry regulatory changes and current best practices.

