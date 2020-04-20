Specialty tower contractor praised for safe performances

Sulzer Tower Field Service is committed to the continuous pursuit of excellence in everything it does. Sulzer embeds safety awareness and coaching opportunities into day-to-day work processes, and as a result, the organization and its clients benefit from the reduction in risk and the on-time delivery of safe and quality services.

As a company, Sulzer realizes safety excellence is not only a good indicator of the relative health and well-being of its employees, but also an indicator of the health of its culture. Safety is a marker of productivity, as shown in less downtime and missed work due to accidents. It is a measure of teamwork because discord on teams increases the opportunity for poor communication and mistakes. A true commitment to safety means employees are part of a culture that follows the rules even when no one is watching. Sulzer Tower Field Service's leadership is committed to recognizing employee safety and fostering a safety culture that will go the extra mile to always do the right thing.

Sulzer realizes safety excellence is an indicator of the health of its culture.

Sulzer has dedicated the finances, manpower and resources to improve the safety culture within the organization by working to identify areas to become more efficient and, as a result, more successful. Focused improvements in risk identification, analysis and mitigation have led to more effective employee training and more efficient project teams.

Following an audit on its safety policies and procedures that included discussion with employees and a review of project records, the following note was sent to Sulzer from one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world: "Sulzer has a solid program and the results document that fact. It is rare that I come away from an assessment without at least a couple of nominal recommendations, but that was most assuredly the case with Sulzer."

Upon the completion of a project in Freeport, Texas, the EPC HSE manager said, "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sulzer on your outstanding safety performance while working here. Performing confined- space work in seven to 10 towers a night is not an easy task, but you have shown that it not only can be done but can be accomplished safely â¦ Your team starts every shift with a truly great safety meeting, getting all employees involved, and your dedication to this is showing dividends. The presence of management and safety in the field is spot-on and shows your employees and our company the commitment that you have for maintaining a safe place to work."

Another Sulzer customer -- a major refining company -- reported upon the completion of a project, "I just wanted to let you know what a great team you have. They were extremely safety-conscious and very professional. We are looking forward to working with Sulzer in the future."

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.