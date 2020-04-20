Health, Safety & Environmental

OSHA to reduce, eliminate silica inhalation

OSHA has revised its National Emphasis Program (NEP) to identify and reduce or eliminate worker exposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS) in general industry, maritime and construction. The NEP targets specific industries expected to have the highest numbers of workers exposed to silica and focuses on enforcement of the new silica standards.

The permissible exposure limit for RCS was lowered to 50 micrograms per cubic meter as an eight-hour, time-weighted average in general industry, maritime and construction. Area offices will develop randomized establishment lists of employers in their local jurisdictions for targeted inspections.

RCS consists of small silica particles generated by cutting, sawing, grinding, drilling and crushing materials such as stone, rock, concrete, brick, block and mortar. Inhaling the dust created during these operations can cause silicosis (an incurable lung disease), lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (202) 693-1999.

BP sets ambition for 'net zero' by 2050

BP's new ambition to be a "net zero" company by 2050 or sooner covers the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations worldwide, currently around 55 million tons of CO2 equivalent (MteCO2e) a year, and the carbon in the oil and gas that it produces, equivalent currently to around 360 MteCO2e emissions a year -- both on an absolute basis.

The company also aims to help its customers reduce their emissions by halving the carbon intensity of the products it sells, installing methane measurements at all its existing major oil and gas processing sites and then reducing the methane intensity of its operations by 50 percent, and increasing the proportion of its investments into businesses other than oil and gas.

For more information, visit www.bp.com or call +44 (0)20 7496 4076.

Oxy, Total launch study of carbon capture and end-use

Svante Inc., LafargeHolcim, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures LLC and Total have launched a joint study to assess the viability and design of a commercial-scale carbon-capture facility at the Holcim Portland Cement Plant in Florence, Colorado.

The study will evaluate the cost of the facility, designed to capture up to 725,000 tons of CO2 per year directly from the LafargeHolcim cement plant, which would be sequestered underground permanently by Oxy.

Pairing carbon capture from a cement plant with CO2 sequestration is a significant step forward in reducing the carbon footprint of the cement industry. The joint initiative follows another recently launched Canadian project, where progress has been made toward re-injecting captured CO2 into concrete.

For more information, visit www.oxy.com or call (713) 215-7000.

BSEE advances enhanced response planning

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is enhancing response planning through development of guidance for responders to offshore incidents.

BSEE is funding a $1.9 million contract with RPS Group Inc. over the next five years to improve the comprehensiveness of Area Contingency Plans required under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990. RPS will work with subject matter experts from BSEE and other federal, state and local agencies to gather data for analysis and inclusion in the plans.

The plans are published and updated every three to five years by their respective area committees under the oversight of the U.S. Coast Guard. BSEE's efforts focus on developing offshore-related information in six critical areas: oil and gas infrastructure, worst-case discharge scenarios, coordination structures, response resources, ecological resources and spill response strategies.

For more information, visit www.bsee.gov or call (202) 208-6184.

CSB issues final rule on chemical incident reporting

The Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has approved a final rule on accidental release reporting.

The rule requires prompt reports to the CSB from owners or operators of facilities that experience an accidental release of a regulated or extremely hazardous substance that results in a death, serious injury or substantial property damage. The CSB anticipates these reports will provide the agency with key information important to the CSB in making prompt deployment decisions.

CSB Interim Executive Dr. Kristen Kulinowski said, "I am confident that the rule will achieve its intended purpose in a manner that will help improve the CSB's safety mission. The CSB intends to work cooperatively with various stakeholders to ensure that affected parties understand and comply with the rule."

For more information, visit www.csb.gov or call (202) 261-7650.