AFPM awards Brock for work at Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery

The Brock Group's team at the Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery in Linden, New Jersey, was recently presented with the Contractor Safety Achievement Award by AFPM. This award recognizes maintenance contractors that work a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at a regular member facility.

Brock has received this award consecutively for five years. The first award was received in 2013, during the first year Brock began working at the Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery. At that time, the site crew logged a total of 240,000 workhours. Today, the crew has reached over 1.5 million work-hours at the site since the start of 2019.

The Brock crew, led by Gabriel DeLatte, began performing scaffolding on-site and then expanded to other services over the years, including insulation and abatement projects. DeLatte and the crew have continuously kept safety as the primary focus for all ongoing work.

At Brock, safety is a fundamental and immovable principle each member of the organization is responsible to uphold. Every employee is a safety leader and has the duty to report behaviors and events that create potential safety risks. Team members are committed to keeping each site safe for Brock, its customers and other contractors by stopping work if potentially hazardous conditions exist. Key to this effort is the company's Bsafe culture, a personal embodiment of an overall commitment to safety excellence.

For more information, visit www.brockgroup.com or call (281) 807-8200.