AFPM and API collaborate to improve process safety

It was 10 years ago when American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) and American Petroleum Institute launched Advanced Process Safety (APS) programs, springboarding continual improvements throughout the industry.

The topic was revisited at the 2022 EHS Seminar and Industry Tradeshow, held in Galveston, Texas.

During his keynote address at the seminar, Lawrence Moreaux, associate director of digital technology integrations and partnerships for LyondellBasell, discussed how collaboration can improve industry's process safety performance. He said one of his company's strategies is offering its employees focused knowledge by sharing outreach calls on Walk The Line (WTL) - a process safety practice sharing program started by AFPM to help prevent errors at industrial facilities, refineries and petrochemical plants.

His presentation included lessons on experience, case studies, testimonials of how APS programs are being used, change implementation and an update on current process safety changes.

"We must do what's right in our business: keeping our employees safe, and everyone going home the same way they came. Our agenda is reducing consequence and frequency of process safety events, so you're not affecting the industry. We prevent these types of incidents," he said.

Moreaux elaborated on a checks and balances system of site assessments, operational excellence audits, annual data reviews, digital initiative and mobility, handheld devices and responsible collaboration with emphasis on accountability.

In addition, process safety workgroups have become a subset of overall APS, with active members in Washington, who educate political leaders on best practices. Peer-to- peer networks leverage peer experiences, share industry discussions, establish talent development and training and interact with invited topical experts.

APS program members include operations, maintenance, process and occupational therapy workers, as well as frontline workers and supervisors. Byproducts of industry improvements are as follows:

1,400 industry participants

21 safety bulletins

81 practice shares

26 hazard ID documents

28 workgroups or networks

"We should be very open and transparent about what it takes to fix issues where we see gaps - how we close them, how we share our experiences, even sometimes transparency about where we didn't get it right," Moreaux said.

He added "operational readiness is one of the pillars of process safety and is core to WTL equipment being properly prepped for maintenance. This includes energy isolation, proper lockout, getting things ready, maintenance and successful repair followed by a proper return to operations. Operations close the process by commissioning verification, or bleed verification."

Proper verification, such as tagging systems, may visually provide verification needed in the field and facilities. Leaders or contract companies may want to have everything in place before there is interaction. A device checklist is also recommended to confirm proper setup.

In 2018, 30-33 percent of incidents resulted in more time spent on human reliability and performance and how they relate to safety, behavior-based safety and wellness processing. Companies have begun creating their own roadmaps, using everything from informational videos and facility posters to developing successful planning systems to improving occupational safety.

"We should all be trying to create useful tools that allow them to get value from it, not 'we've created a nice book that somebody sits on the shelf','" Moreaux said. "That's not the goal. So if you take this kind of content, make it so that it relates to your voice and resonates with them."

Upcoming workshops on process safety in October will focus on return operation, maintenance and support. Attendance is recommended to maximize in-person opportunities and share knowledge and engage with others.