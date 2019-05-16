Access Gangways: Safety ramps versus safety stairs

The definition of a "gangway" is "a raised platform or walkway providing a passage." Access gangways are found in numerous industrial sites. These short gangways provide safe access to the tops of trucks and railcars. Typically used in the process of loading and unloading these vehicles, access gangways include safety features that protect operators.

Access gangways come in two standard models. Flat ramps/bridges are designed specifically for various industries, facilities, and applications that require access where the height of the platform and the vehicles are standard or very similar. These units are typically used to access the tops of railcars. Self-leveling stairs are designed specifically for when the heights of the platform and the vehicles differ. These units are typically used to access the tops of trucks.

Access gangways come in various materials: carbon steel, aluminum, fiberglass, galvanized and painted. These units can mount on the top or side of your platform, track along the side of your platform and pivot, and are typically operated manually. However, there are times when power assistance is required.

Safety cages are the most commonly added feature to access gangways. Safety cages, along with other various equipment used in conjunction with the gangway, need to be taken into consideration when selecting which model gangway is best.

While ramps/bridges are commonly used for railcar applications and safety bridges for trucks applications, this is not always the case. Before deciding which model is best for your needs, you must first understand the details of the application. It most likely will require the assistance of a manufacturer's representative or safety consultant. Like most other equipment on-site, an access gangway is one part of an overall system that must function as one to work correctly. Choosing the best model is not as simple as ordering a part out of a catalog.

