A conversation with Edward Beardshaw of Exloc Instruments

For Edward Beardshaw, vice president of sales and marketing for Exloc Instruments Inc., staying motivated is all about reminding himself of the positive impact his work has on the safety of employees in his industry and making sure he's setting a good example for his sales team to follow. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Beardshaw to learn more about his company's growth and what drives him as a leader.

Q: What led to your position at Exloc?

A: For 10 years, I worked for one of the founding manufacturers of intrinsically safe equipment. Intrinsically safe electronics for use in hazardous areas have been my focus throughout my career. I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to come work for Exloc in 2013 to utilize my experience with intrinsically safe products and further educate and promote the safest form of explosion protection in a region where intrinsic safety protection was still relatively unknown.

Q: What is the biggest news at Exloc right now?

A: We have two different product areas: process instrumentation and mobility solutions. Our mobility solutions product sales have grown at a really high rate. This is mostly due to the adoption of Industry 4.0 and process manufacturing companies digitizing their operations. Our intrinsically safe tablets have grown at the highest rate, mainly because people are using them a lot more than in the past.

People are throwing away pen and paper and moving away from recording inspections on clipboards and entering that information later on in the office. Now they're doing it all on tablets. They sync up through hazardous area wireless networks that we also supply. The data is synced automatically back to the server, meaning they're saving time and cutting down on human error because they're not entering the information into the system twice.

Q: What is most important in leading your sales team?

A: I try to earn my team's respect by leading by example. I hope that by seeing me give customers above-and-beyond support, they'll be prepared to do the same.

Q: What keeps you motivated?

A: I want to keep advancing our process instrumentation product area. If you look at how many explosions or major fires there are in European process facilities compared to how many there are in the U.S., there are far fewer in Europe. That's mainly due to the mass adoption of intrinsically safe explosion protection techniques. Over here, less intrinsic safety is being deployed in the process industry. I feel like the more people I can educate about the safety benefits, the safer the plants will be and the fewer explosions there will be in our industry.

Intrinsic safety was invented in Europe, so it's a really mainstream form of protection. Here, the technique is putting stuff in big, explosion-proof boxes. It's not as safe and it's not a very efficient way of doing things, so the more people I can get on board when it comes to intrinsic safety, the safer the entire industry will be.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: That's a good question. My wife and I just had our first child, who's nine months old. When I'm not traveling on business, I always try to at least be home for bath time, and I make the most of our time together on the weekends.

