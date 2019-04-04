Top: Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon and Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc. Bottom: Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex and Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC Magazine recently held a special roundtable discussion with some of the industry's leading safety experts. This is part one of the roundtable, featuring:

Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon.

Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc.

Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex.

Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC: What is the safety manager's role in working with contractors?

ARCENEAUX: The primary role of a safety manager is that of a diplomat. It is very important to build relationships with our contractors to ensure our shared successes. I want every interaction that we have with our contractors to be transformational rather than transactional. This transformational approach is important in ensuring that the safety culture of our contractors is in complete alignment with our site culture. Make no mistake, there are instances in which individuals or companies must be held accountable. Treating these instances as transformational opportunities increases the likelihood of us reaching the hearts and minds of our workforces.

A secondary role of a safety manager is to ensure accountability, which is actually "dual accountability." In addition to the accountability of our contractors, we, as the host site, have responsibilities and obligations we must fulfill. This is achieved through open and transparent communication. We currently host biweekly meetings with our site contractor supervisors and safety representatives to communicate relevant safety topics and to provide a path for open and honest communication. This collaborative exercise has certainly paid positive dividends for our site's safety performance over several years.

FRANCIS: The safety manager's role in working with contractors is to provide mentorship, guidance and support to educate contractor employees about the hazards they may encounter when they come to work at our sites. Contractors are an important component in how we maintain and operate our plants. The key to having a good relationship with contractors is demonstrating to them the importance of safety in our plants through our actions. If we lead by example, all others will follow.

PATEL: When we talk about safety at LyondellBasell, it does not matter if you're a contractor or an employee; we are all co-workers and look out for each other. Contractor safety performance is crucial because they deliver great value to the site in terms of special skills and training, and it's vital we demonstrate a culture of caring for everyone.

My role is to help contract organizations reach their full potential with safety performance by defining expectations, encouraging a culture of sharing best practices, developing a culture of respect, and working together so all employees and contractors go home safely to their families.

WARD: Safety managers help set the tone of expectations for contractors' safety and listen to contractors' concerns to ensure everyone has what they need to work safely. Contractors are also empowered to stop work as necessary if the job is not clearly understood or if the scope changes.

Next: What are the top three safety "must haves" for your site of the future?

