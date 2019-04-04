Top: Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon and Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc. Bottom: Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex and Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC Magazine recently held a special roundtable discussion with some of the industry's leading safety experts. This is part one of the roundtable, featuring:

Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon.

Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc.

Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex.

Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC: What are the top three safety "must haves" for your site of the future?

ARCENEAUX: The most important "must have" is the support of management. Management support has always been and always will be the most important element of any safety culture and the success of the safety program. The expectations for safety performance must come from the top of the organization and be clearly communicated throughout all levels. These expectations must be a constant topic of our dialogue, with each discussion beginning and ending with them. This ensures our employees do not perceive a shift in priorities or implied pressure. Management support is the foundation on which the safety program is built.

The second "must have" for the site of the future is an extension of the first, and that is a "unifying operational purpose." A unifying operational purpose provides an image of the organization's future and is a natural expression of "who we are," "what we stand for" and answers the question of "why are we here?" It describes our values: "one family, committed to excellence," our mission: "delivering specialty chemicals" and our vision: "improving lives across the globe."

The third "must have" is the continued integration of technology into the safety program. The use of mobile tablets to record process readings, generate work permits, and document inspections and incident reporting are currently in use at many sites, but we have only begun to utilize their full potential. Think about having the ability to use a mobile tablet to access an operating procedure or watch a video, with detailed instruction for routine and nonroutine tasks. The use of these tools can have a significant impact on improving the human reliability aspect of our operations.

FRANCIS: The top three safety "must haves" for our sites in the future are training, employee engagement and management involvement.

PATEL: If I had to define three "must haves," I would mention the following:

1.Learning from experiences: Most incidents and near-misses are not unique in the chemical industry. Therefore, we want to learn from each event and translate the learnings and actions across a site and across the company. Educating the workforce about what happened and what we can do to prevent it in our workplaces is vital to the prevention of future injuries.

2.Develop a culture of caring: Creating a culture of caring and family can do wonders for promoting an environment of intervention, sharing, teaching and collaboration. These attributes of a culture are essential to moving from compliance to personal commitment.

3.Utilization of technology: In the world of safety, third parties are continually developing better personal protective equipment, safer tools, innovative software solutions, and human performance training and education. This is a great time to be leading safety efforts with these advancements. The challenge is to be purposeful with changes that impact the workforce. Change can be stressful to an organization, so managing changes with a clear purpose and communication will help ensure successful implementation of technology.

WARD: My "must haves" would be: 1. A spirit of teamwork where workers instinctively recognize exposure for themselves or others and eliminate the exposures, 2. A culture where workers are empowered to stop work if necessary and report ways to improve safety and prevent injury, and 3. Engagement by new workers with new ideas to challenge hazard reviews conducted and find solutions to process or system issues that can be improved or changed to reduce risks.

