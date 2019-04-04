Top: Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon and Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc. Bottom: Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex and Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC Magazine recently held a special roundtable discussion with some of the industry's leading safety experts. This is part one of the roundtable, featuring:

Seth Arceneaux, safety and security team leader, Rubicon.

Brittany Francis, director of safety and environmental services -- Global HyCO, Praxair Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc.

Christopher Patel, health, safety and environment manager, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex.

Shawn Ward, senior safety, health and environment manager, Cornerstone Chemical Co.

BIC: Can you recall one instance where a service company went above and beyond in safety? If so, can you explain?

ARCENEAUX: A new scaffolding contractor on our site was experiencing the normal growing pains associated with getting acclimated to a new site and had various work permit audit/noncompliance findings. In response, the site leadership requested we allow their foremen to attend our "work coordinator" training course. This training course is reserved for Rubicon and select contract personnel to manage the safety performance of contractors while working on our site. The scaffolding contractor was not eligible to participate as approved work coordinators at the time, but requested the training so their foremen could complete self-audits on all their tasks. They were not simply satisfied with compliance, but had a desire to be proactive in identifying and mitigating potential issues. Their safety performance quickly improved and has been sustained over several years, which is a testament to our combined efforts.

PATEL: At one of my previous sites, we had a hydroblasting company that performed work daily. I was concerned about this high-risk work because of the nature of the hazards and my lack of understanding about the methods they used to mitigate risks. One afternoon, the site manager and I were speaking informally with the contractor about their work, hazards and procedures. The contractor offered to create a video explaining their hazards and safe work practices to share with our site.

The video was shown to all employees and contractors on-site at our monthly safety meeting. In fact, the contract organization led the monthly safety meetings and facilitated a question-and-answer session after each meeting. Feedback from the video and safety meetings was overwhelmingly positive, with many participants sharing they now understood their risks and how to manage those risks. An additional benefit was with our behavior-based observation program. Prior to the video, there were many employees and contractors who did not feel comfortable observing hydroblasters simply because they did not have in-depth knowledge about the work. Once our site was educated, observations increased 50 percent for these activities. This is a great example of working together to make the workplace safer and creating a learning environment.

WARD: Every time a service company shares an idea to improve safety at the site, volunteers to lead a safety meeting at one of our contractor supervisor safety meetings, or goes the extra mile in preparing safe work plans for nonroutine or higher-risk jobs ahead of a request, I take notice.

