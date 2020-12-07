7 workers injured in Magellan explosion in Corpus Christi

Seven crew members with Shelton Services Inc. were injured when a fire occurred on Saturday morning, KIII news in Corpus Christi reported.

Two of the seven injured were released from the local hospital while five others remain in stable condition at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Officials with the Magellan storage facility in Corpus Christi report that the fire started near an above ground tank holding light crude oil. It was being cleaned and inspected.

"The affected workers are valued members of our company family,” Shelton Services said in a statement. “We are saddened by this event. We are praying for and supporting our injured colleagues and their families. All of us at Shelton Services hold safety as our highest priority. We do not currently know the cause of the incident. We are working with Magellan and regulatory officials as the investigation continues.”

Magellan Midstream CEO Michael Mears said in a statement seven contract workers were injured at Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum facility. They were cleaning an above ground storage tank in preparation for an inspection when a fire developed. We are praying for those that were injured and their families. Emergency responders promptly arrived at the site and transported the injured workers to local hospitals for treatment. We do not know the cause of the incident at this time and we are working with regulatory officials as the investigation continues.”

He continued, “All of us at Magellan hold Safety as our highest standard and we are saddened by the incident that occurred this morning. The seven contractors who were injured and their families are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are committed to determining the root cause of the incident. Magellan will ensure continued collaboration with all stakeholders.”