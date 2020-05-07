2019 Safety Awards presented during online business meeting

STI/SPFA announced companies receiving Safety Awards for 2019 during the 2020 online Business Meeting & Awards Presentation. These awards are typically presented during the in-person Annual Meeting, but that meeting had to be cancelled in early April due to COVID-19. We would like to congratulate all of our Safety Award recipients for 2019!

Awards include the Safety Diamond Club Award, Safety Award of Excellence, and the Safety Award of Achievement. The three award categories are described below:

Safety Diamond Club Award

The Safety Diamond Club Award is presented to any Fabricator or Affiliate Member who experienced the appropriate amount of man-hours or time worked without an OSHA recordable incident for five consecutive years.

Safety Award of Excellence

Recognizing member companies whose employees have experienced a ZERO (0.00) OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate for the previous calendar year.

Safety Award of Achievement

Recognizing Member companies that experienced a minimum 10% reduction in the OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate, with no fatalities, during the 2019 calendar year, as compared with the average Total Recordable Incident Rate for the three previous years.

Companies receiving the 2019 Safety Diamond Club Award:

Corrpro Companies - Atlanta Waterworks

Corrpro Companies - Tempe Waterworks

Corrpro Companies - Medina Waterworks

Companies receiving the 2019 Safety Award of Excellence:

Caldwell Tanks - Civil Division

Caldwell Tanks - Industrial Division

Caldwell Tanks - Louisville Shop

Clay & Bailey Manufacturing Company

Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing - Field Division

Kohlhaas Corporation

Lancaster Tanks

Mass Tank

Modern Welding Company of Florida, Inc.

Modern Welding Company of Kentucky, Inc.

Modern Welding Company of Texas, Inc.

Paso Robles Tank, Inc.

Tank Industry Consultants

Thompson Pipe Group - Bakewell, Tennessee

Companies receiving the 2019 Safety Award of Achievement: