Your virtual business appearance: Strategies for success

March Cenedella, founder of TheLadders.com, recently wrote in his newsletter, "As this strange new world becomes the new normal, the yardsticks and performance measures are changing, and the rewards are going to be handed out based on how well you perform in the new environment." As many of you are beginning to realize, a key aspect of that new environment is your virtual business appearance.

Shirley White, Career Strategist, Success Images

Virtual meetings have become an essential part of how today's businesses maintain continuity and productivity. Many companies, small and large, have indicated they will be working remotely through June 2021. With that detail in mind, and to ensure your virtual business appearance speaks for you instead of against you, I've pulled together several strategies to consider.

Dress appropriately. I feel confident that quite a few of us can attest to the point that many folks are getting a little too comfortable on camera during our virtual meetings. A gym t-shirt, yoga look, too sheer or low-cut top (even under a blazer) doesn't work in a professional office setting or on a virtual call. Also, if there is the slightest possibility that you may have to get up and move from your work area for a moment, consider the bottom half of your attire. Shorts and flipflops or pajama bottoms and slippers may be tempting but consider the circumstance.

Experts advise that looking your best starts before you boot up your computer. It starts with getting dressed. Take your cues from the individuals you will be meeting with -- colleagues, supervisors, senior managers, clients, vendors -- and dress accordingly to reflect your organization's brand.

Here are a few simple guidelines to follow:

Make sure your hair is well-groomed, and facial hair is well-maintained (as much as possible considering the limitations the pandemic has created).

Ladies, makeup is encouraged. Your in-person office appearance is quite different from being in a lights-camera-action environment. Avoid heavy blush and eye makeup; too much can be distracting. Be safe and confident by testing your appearance before you go on camera at the meeting.

Tops with collars (shirts, blouses, jackets, etc.) are flattering on all individuals appearing on a webcam. Ensure all your garments are pressed and in good repair.

Avoid patterns such as large stripes, plaids, checks, polka dots and paisleys which tend to blur and create a distraction on the camera. Additionally, colors that are too bright will tend to strobe on the screen. Jewel tones, shades of blue, neutrals and cream colors (instead of stark white) generally work well.

Pay attention to your jewelry. Anything large or that sparkles, jingles or is highly reflective can be distracting. Keep it simple.

The bottom line with dressing appropriately, as organizational and industrial psychologists continue to study and write about, is there is a definite connection between what you wear and your general mental state. No matter the form of virtual technology, it's to your advantage to dress the part.

Lighting is key. "If you're going to be on video for the next few months or years, it makes sense to invest in lighting yourself attractively," Cenedella wrote. Effective lighting ensures your facial expressions are clear to people on your virtual calls, which is now more important than ever. Missed nuances or misunderstood body and facial language can hinder your ability to communicate effectively.

I recently purchased a ring light that was inexpensive and effective while enabling me to look professionally lit. The ring light also reduces any shadows and gives a more evenly lit effect that projects a professional setting.

A final thought: Your overall virtual appearance should work for you, not against you, in this world of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex, Skype and other similar technologies. Even though you're working from home, maybe even from your sofa or kitchen table, your goal should still be to project professionalism, credibility and effective work productivity.

