WJTA, HASC team up to offer hydroblaster training

In response to the need for standardized hydroblasting training and credentials, the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) has launched a complete Hydroblaster Operator Training and Certification Program. The program is based on the association's "Industry Best Practices for the Use of High Pressure Waterjetting Equipment," which has been the industry's primary reference for safe and effective hydroblasting operations in North America and beyond since the mid-1980s.

Contractors' training programs can vary widely throughout the industry and in different regions. Similarly, the training requirements of asset owners can vary. For asset owners and contractors, this creates challenges pertaining to contractor safety, cleaning methods, operational proficiency and overall cleaning effectiveness for the following reasons:

A significant portion of the industrial cleaning workforce moves between contracting companies or eventually leaves the industry altogether. This creates a need for frequent retraining of new hires on entry-level safety.

Without a widely adopted industry standard for training and certification, it's challenging for contractors to develop and maintain an adequate culture of safety.

Asset owners do not have a way of ensuring contractors have acceptable levels of training to perform work on their equipment.

To help address these issues, WJTA has partnered with the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) to develop handson and computer-based training modules. With WJTA as the subject matter expert and HASC providing a world-class database and verification system, as well as expertise on craft workforce development, the Hydroblaster Operator Training and Certification Program is a significant step forward for increasing safety and proficiency in the industry.

The training program starts with Foundational Training (FT), a three-hour computer-based training module and examination. After successfully obtaining the FT credential, trainees can undergo Field Verification (FV), a day-long course including classroom training, hands-on instruction and hands-on skills assessment -- all led by a WJTA Verified Trainer.

The vision of WJTA and HASC is to increase safety in standard hydroblast practices across the industry by providing a high-quality, consistent training program and transferable credentials for entry-level operators. Upon completion of the program, operators can build on their Foundational and Field Verification training to continue gaining expertise and experience in the field under the mentorship of an experienced supervisor operating in alignment with WJTA's best practices. The credential will reduce contractors' requirements for retraining, provide a scalable training solution for companies of all sizes, and enable asset owners to verify the training of contract workers entering their facilities.

The response from industrial service providers, manufacturers and asset owners has been extremely positive since WJTA's formal announcement in May, with many large and small contractors from across the country expressing an interest in getting involved in the program.

For more information about acquiring FT and FV training or to get involved in the training and certification program, contact Peter Wright at wrightp@wjta.org or visit www.wjta.org.

