Why you should have a leadership credo

Remarkable leaders know they must consistently align their decisions and actions with their values and beliefs. In doing so, they show they have integrity and can "walk the walk," so to speak. Exhibiting this type of alignment is also the only way to build credibility, trust and respect with those they lead.

In today's busy world, it's easy to get sucked into the "fire drill of the day." There are a million decisions to make, dozens of conversations to have and many directions in which one is pulled. The pressures leaders feel today make it easy for them to lose sight of why they wanted to lead in the first place. This slippery slope is how great leaders go astray and make decisions that go against their values or - worse - get them in trouble.

That's why you should create a leadership credo. A leadership credo is a simple framework that articulates your personal and professional beliefs and what's important to you as a leader. It combines your values, purpose, leadership style and vision into a statement that you can refer to and reflect upon when the days are flying by and you find that you need to ground yourself by remembering why it's important to lead authentically and intentionally.

A leadership credo can be as simple as your company values. For example, my company's credo is called the "OWN IT Mindset." It's straightforward, yet inspiring: To be successful, each person at the company must emulate and share the OWN IT Mindset. It's our passion and purpose. This mindset inspires and guides the way we show up each day, how we treat each other, how we serve our customers, and how we value our suppliers and business partners.

But, for a leader, it's also worthwhile to develop a personal leadership credo. It will help remind you what's important to you, especially when times are hard and your leadership grit is challenged. Here is a short excerpt from mine:

"First and foremost, I am a mother. My No. 1 priority is to raise my son to be a kind, compassionate, hardworking, accountable man who can articulately express himself and who will positively impact the world. This takes intentional effort and must always come first.

"I want to be known as an inspirational leader who knows how to build an extraordinary company, culture and team. I want to make an impact in my industry, leading change with courage, hard work and fortitude. I want to be remembered for always helping others and for bringing joy into every interaction even if the conversation is difficult or emotional."

I have refined this over the years, and I refer to it when I need a reminder of why the pain and hard work are worth it. It's helped me stay grounded and focused when I find myself getting off track. And it re-inspires me when I feel like I am losing steam.

How to create your credo

Start by writing down what you believe in. What relationships are important to you? How do you want to be remembered? What are your greatest strengths? What do you believe is the key to your success? What are your core values?

While your credo should be focused on what you believe, I suggest spending a few minutes thinking about what you don't believe in and what you don't want to be remembered for. Take this list and restate your answers in a positive way to refine your credo.

When you've completed this exercise, take a hard look at each word or phrase. It's important to be as precise as possible and exclude items that aren't really "you." Your credo should be an authentic reflection of who you want to be and how you want to show up.

Next, decide on the best way to express your credo. It may be a list of beliefs, values and behaviors, or it could be a statement like mine or a combination of both. It doesn't matter as long as it resonates with you.

Finally, put your credo somewhere handy, so you can easily refer to it. Share it with people close to you, asking them to hold you accountable to it. Refine it over time and commit to living it every day. There is no doubt you will be a better leader for it.

