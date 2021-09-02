Why are people unhappy at work?

Before the pandemic, the job market was booming (supposedly).

A historic economic run showed job creation increasing, yet wages remained stagnant. The sentiment from the shrinking middle class was one of anger and resentment. Stuck in dead-end jobs that paid significantly less than what people felt they were worth, the working class grew frustrated with the lack of opportunity, increasing income inequality, and, to put it bluntly, crappy benefits. The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic only highlighted these issues.

So, why are people so unhappy at work?

In a comprehensive study by the Lumina Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network and Gallup, researchers surveyed over 6,600 workers, asking them their views on what makes a "quality job," including compensation, benefits, the opportunity for advancement, job security, stability and dignity. The findings were disheartening but insightful.

Over the past several decades, the American workforce has gone through a transformation. Globalization, automation and the gig economy have changed the landscape for advancement and opportunity. While businesses are still creating jobs, it's questionable if they are high-quality jobs that offer people satisfaction, meaning, dignity and hope for a better future.

The study found that only 50 percent of American workers felt that they were in quality jobs. Doing just enough to ensure they don't get fired, they don't contribute in ways that add value to the company and their own lives. The numbers are even more dismal for low-wage earners, and there was a strong correlation between unhappy workers in poor-quality jobs and race, ethnicity and gender.

The results also showed that most people felt the quality of jobs and opportunities for advancement had decreased, leading to a lack of inspiration, loyalty and engagement. People who thought they had terrible jobs were twice as likely to be looking for a new one. People who are unhappy at work are unhappy at home, too, compounding the effect of dead-end jobs. Across all participants, it was universal that everyone wanted a job that gave them a higher sense of purpose, and not just a steady paycheck.

In the book, "Wellbeing: The Five Essential Elements," the authors state most people don't fully understand how important being happy in their jobs is to their overall well-being. But it makes sense. We spend most of our time working. If your job drains you of energy, purpose and dignity, it's hard to remain healthy in the other four areas of well-being: social, financial, physical and community.

Gallup found that people who rate their career well-being as "high" are twice as likely to be thriving in all other areas of their lives. No matter what kind of shape you are in or how great your social life is, if you hate your job, you probably spend time worrying about it, complaining about it and dreading getting out of bed to do it.

CEOs and business leaders need to take heed. To create a strong company, you need strong managers to develop strong teams. Strong teams require healthy, engaged employees who feel a sense of purpose and belonging. Uninspired employees are unproductive and unhappy. Their negative energy is contagious and creates a toxic workplace. When talent leaves, the toxicity only thickens.

If you want to be a leader who significantly impacts the world, you must start within your company and develop a culture that encourages engagement and a sense of purpose. Create higher-quality jobs that lead to better opportunities and improved working conditions. Create an environment where employees are happy and can thrive.

It's not easy, but it starts at the top. Don't allow toxic behavior to exist within your organization, especially within your leadership team. Treat all employees with dignity and respect, no matter their job function. Find ways to engage your employees and ask their opinions. If you have a broken culture, tackle one issue at a time so you don't get overwhelmed and lose steam. Be honest and transparent about your efforts and pay livable wages. It's hard work, but worth the effort. Your employees and customers will thank you.

